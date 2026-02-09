Porter Freight Funding Names Chris Shelton Senior Vice President of Credit

Porter Freight Funding logo Chris Shelton, Senior Vice President of Credit, Porter Freight Funding

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porter Freight Funding , a leading freight factoring company serving transportation businesses nationwide, today announced the appointment of Chris Shelton as Senior Vice President of Credit.Shelton brings more than 10 years of experience in credit, corporate finance, and risk management, with a strong track record of portfolio oversight, team leadership, and executive-level decision support. In his role at Porter Freight Funding, Shelton will lead credit strategy, portfolio risk management, and underwriting oversight to support disciplined growth and long-term customer partnerships.Prior to joining Porter Freight Funding, Shelton served as Vice President of Credit at Triumph Financial, where he acted as lead credit executive. His responsibilities included financial statement analysis, cash-flow modeling, leverage assessment, and risk rating adjustments across multiple industries. During his tenure, he maintained credit losses below three basis points while leading and developing high-performing credit teams.“Chris brings exceptional judgment, leadership, and technical expertise to our organization,” said John Land , President of Porter Freight Funding. “His experience in factoring, logistics, and enterprise risk management strengthens our ability to support carriers with consistency, transparency, and sound credit practices.”Shelton has extensive experience presenting credit recommendations to executive committees, engaging directly with C-suite leadership teams, and collaborating across credit, collections, and recovery functions. His background includes expertise in factoring and logistics, risk mitigation strategies, and data-driven analysis, with proficiency in SQL and Python.Shelton holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Louisiana State University, where he graduated summa cum laude, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas. His professional development includes participation in the TBK Bank Emerging Leaders Program and advanced credit training through Moody’s Analytics.“I’m excited to join Porter Freight Funding and contribute to a company known for strong relationships and disciplined credit practices,” said Shelton. “I look forward to supporting the team as we continue to grow and serve transportation companies nationwide.”About Porter Freight FundingPorter Freight Funding is a top-rated freight factoring company providing financial solutions to transportation companies nationwide. The company helps carriers improve cash flow and maintain financial stability through a hands-on service model and responsive support team. With offices in New York, South Dakota, Birmingham and Hartselle, Alabama, and Dallas, Texas, Porter Freight Funding combines national reach with localized expertise to support carriers at every stage of growth. For more information, visit porterfreightfunding.com.

