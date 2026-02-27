BRIDGE Update: Feb. 27, 2026

End-of-Year Data Processes and Training Opportunities

EduTech is preparing to support districts through a modified End of Year (EOY) process for 2026. A regional schedule will soon be released, allowing district personnel to register for sessions directly through the EduTech website. Districts are encouraged to complete data validations and reporting during April and May to minimize issues during June and July data migration.

The Requirements for Ending the School Year document will be emailed to schools the first week of April. Schools may complete these tasks independently or register for virtual assistance through Microsoft Teams. Registration for these support sessions will be available beginning March 9, 2026: https://www.edutech.nd.gov/training/topics/1256.

As part of the Pre‑EOY requirements, every school must create a backup of its PowerLunch data. EduTech is offering optional support sessions to help schools export this data. Schools may register beginning March 9, 2026: https://www.edutech.nd.gov/training/topics/1181.

EduTech will offer 25 EOY workshops via Microsoft Teams starting May 26. To participate, schools must have completed all pre‑EOY requirements and state reporting at least two days before their scheduled session. Each district must ensure that at least one representative from every school is registered for the same session. Registration opens March 9, 2026: https://www.edutech.nd.gov/training/topics/124.

Preparation for Summer School Once Summer School is open: Schools may begin submitting their Summer School MIS03 for course approval (same process as previous years).

Schools may begin importing students into STARS Summer School using Step 1 of the STARS Enrollment Help – Summer School guide (this process has not changed).

Schools will need to track each student’s course completion and credits awarded and update the student record in Infinite Campus when available.

Schools will also need to track attendance and membership hours for each student by course. NDDPI is developing detailed guidance on how to download files from STARS that list students and approved courses to help schools track attendance and membership hours. Schools may either use the downloaded spreadsheets to import back into STARS or proceed to Steps 2 and 3 of the STARS Enrollment Help – Summer School guide.

Data Migration & Cleanup – Address Information Our vendors continue to work with districts on migrating data from PowerSchool into Infinite Campus. During this process, they have identified several areas where schools can make updates to improve data cleanliness and accuracy:

Data Sharing Agreements

Data sharing agreements are currently under legal review. Once the review is complete, finalized agreements will be shared with districts. We appreciate your patience during this process.

Training

Infinite Campus has a series of upcoming facilitated live training sessions for district personnel. These opportunities will provide Q&A opportunities and sessions will be recorded. In addition, on-demand, self-paced courses are also available. Training opportunities are designed to fit any schedule.

BRIDGE Office Hours

Join us for BRIDGE Office Hours, an open forum designed for district personnel and partners to get real-time answers about the BRIDGE project.