MARKQUART RV – BURLINGTON RV FEST THIS WEEKEND

BURLINGTON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Markquart RV – Burlington’s RV Fest is back again this weekend for another year of family fun! The event will run from Friday, February 27, through Sunday, March 1st. The community is invited to kick off the camping season and shop over 100 RVs on display with exclusive show savings of an additional $1000 off travel trailers, $1500 off fifth wheels, and $2500 off motorhomes.In addition to RV specials, attendees will have the opportunity to enter to win over $3,000 in prizes, including an Aipas ebike and Cummins Onan P4500I Inverter Generator. A bounce house will be available to entertain the whole family. Piña Mexican Eats food truck will also be on-site, offering lunch for purchase on Saturday & Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.Admission and parking are free.Event hours are:Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.Stay up-to-date by following the Facebook Event:CONTACT PERSON:Amy DachelExecutive Manageradachel@markquart.comCall or Text - (715) 226-0248

