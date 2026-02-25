Eau Claire RV Show This Weekend

Eau Claire RV Show | Feb 26–Mar 1 at Chippewa Valley Expo Center. Explore 65+ RVs and get ready for camping season!

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EAU CLAIRE RV SHOW THIS WEEKENDEau Claire, February 25, 2026 – The Eau Claire RV Show will be held at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center from February 26 through March 1. The community is invited to gear up for camping season and experience over 65 travel trailers, motorhomes, fifth wheels, and destination trailers from the industry’s leading brands. Three local RV dealers will be offering some of the best deals of the year with exclusive show pricing, special financing rates, and free storage until spring. Attendees and their families can take advantage of free admission, enter to win over $1000 in prizes, and chat with on-site factory reps.The event will run from Thursday, February 26th through Sunday, March 1st. The hours for the event are as follows:Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.Stay up-to-date by following the Eau Claire RV Show website and Facebook event.Event website link: https://www.ecrvshow.com/ Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/share/1DhA4h7ewq/ CONTACT PERSON:Amy DachelExecutive Directoradachel@markquart.comCall or Text - (715)226-0248

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.