AALBORG, NORDJYLLAND, DENMARK, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- schemawriter.ai plugin reduces implementation problems of schema markup"The new Wordpress plugin removes one of the main pain points in the schema markup implementation" said Jesper Nissen, founder of schemawriter.ai and YACSS. "Our ambition is to be recognized, that schemawriter is the best schema markup plugin for Wordpress. With Microsoft and Google now openly saying that their AI systems use schema markup to understand content, it is hard to think of a better moment for businesses to take structured data seriously. Be it local business owners or established SEO agencies."The plugin uses a simple API key setup. Users connect their schemawriter.ai account to their Wordpress site in a secure way. They can push advanced schema markup to individual pages in just a few clicks. The schema markup remains active on the site even if the schemawriter subscription ends. Users will keep the SEO and AI visibility value they have already built.schemawriter.ai has also rolled out several other updates aimed at improving schema.org compliance and practical use. Together with the plugin, these changes help position schemawriter.ai as a leading schema markup platform, and one of the best onpage seo tools. It allow users to increase their search engine visibility not only in classic search results, but also in AI-driven experiences like Googles AI Overviews and Microsofts Copilot.Additional information about the launch can be seen here:Microsoft and Google confirm importance of structured data for SEOIn March 2025, Fabrice Canel, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Bing, confirmed at the SMX Munich conference that "Schema markup helps Microsoft's LLMs understand content". This was the first clear public statement from a major tech company about the role of structured data inside AI systems.A few days later, at Google’s Search Central Live event in New York, Google structured data engineer Ryan Levering said that "a lot of our systems run much better with structured data".About Jesper NissenJesper Nissen has a Master degree in theoretical physics from the University of Copenhagen. He is an SEO entrepreneur focused on SAAS SEO platforms. As the founder of schemawriter.ai and YACSS, he builds tools that turn complex SEO tasks into something marketers and website owners around the world can actually use in day-to-day work.

