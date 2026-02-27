digna Announces Release 2026.01 with Expanded Data Validation and Flexible Data Source Modeling

European data quality and observability platform

New release adds global database connections, logical datasources, relational validation and flexible inspections to strengthen enterprise data quality coverage

Release 2026.01 focuses on giving organizations the flexibility to model these environments accurately while maintaining strong data quality controls.” — Marcin Chudeusz

VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- digna today announced the release of digna 2026.01, introducing significant enhancements to database connection management, logical data modeling, inspection usability, and data validation capabilities. The update expands the platform’s ability to operate across complex enterprise environments while improving maintainability and operational efficiency.The release focuses on enabling organizations to manage heterogeneous data landscapes more effectively. New global database connections allow connection configurations to be defined once and reused across multiple projects, reducing setup complexity and ensuring consistency across environments.Projects can now reference multiple source connections simultaneously, supporting architectures that span multiple databases, schemas, or platforms. According to digna, this change reflects the realities of modern enterprise data environments, where data is rarely confined to a single system.A major addition in Release 2026.01 is the introduction of logical datasources. Instead of tying inspections directly to physical tables, datasources now represent a logical layer that can be backed by a table, view, or custom SQL statement. This decoupling allows data quality checks and inspections to remain stable even as underlying storage structures change.The update also introduces an Anomaly Relevance Condition feature. This allows organizations to define business-specific criteria that determine when anomaly evaluation should apply. For example, datasets with very low record counts can be excluded from anomaly status calculations, preventing misleading alerts while still collecting statistical data.Notification management has also been refined. Alerting behavior can now be configured independently for each module, enabling teams to align notifications with organizational responsibilities and criticality levels.To support auditing and reporting needs, users can now export inspection results as CSV files for offline analysis or integration with external systems.Expanded Data Validation CapabilitiesRelease 2026.01 significantly extends digna’s data validation functionality. The platform now supports comprehensive rule types, including row-level checks, multi-column uniqueness validation, and referential integrity verification across datasources.Multi-column uniqueness checks enable validation of compound keys and business-level constraints that cannot be captured with single-column rules. Referential integrity checks ensure that relationships between datasets remain consistent, even across different schemas or database connections.These capabilities are designed to detect orphaned records, broken relationships, and inconsistencies that can affect downstream analytics, regulatory reporting, and operational processes.“Modern data architectures are inherently distributed and dynamic,” said a spokesperson for digna. “Release 2026.01 focuses on giving organizations the flexibility to model these environments accurately while maintaining strong data quality controls.”Beneficiaries Across Data RolesThe company indicated that multiple stakeholder groups stand to benefit from the update:Data engineers gain more flexible connection and modeling optionsData governance teams receive broader validation coverageAnalytics teams obtain cleaner inputs and exportable resultsPlatform owners benefit from simplified configuration and maintenanceNo changes were made to the command-line interface in this release.About dignadignais a European software company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, developing a modular platform for data quality and observability that operates within customer environments. The platform enables organizations to monitor data behavior, enforce validation rules, and detect anomalies across complex data infrastructures.

