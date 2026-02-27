ChackTok Supports Overhead 360 Booths — One App for Every Configuration

Sky 360 overhead photo booth Sky photo booth

Platform-based or overhead, the ChackTok app delivers the same motor control, branding tools, capture modes, and one-click sharing — no second software needed.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChackTok , a professional software platform operated by LINKSIGN UK CO., LTD, has extended its event management and hardware control capabilities to overhead 360 photo booth configurations, including the Sky 360 overhead rotating arm format. Operators who already use ChackTok for platform-based 360 booths can now manage overhead setups within the same app, without changing their software stack or retraining their team.The overhead 360 format — in which a rotating arm captures guests from a bird's-eye perspective rather than from ground level — has seen growing adoption among event operators who work with large groups or need more floor space. Because the capture geometry is fundamentally different from a platform-based setup, it previously required operators to manage a separate software workflow. ChackTok support for this format removes that friction.What ChackTok Brings to the Overhead 360 FormatThe core value of ChackTok support for overhead configurations is operational continuity. Key software capabilities that apply directly to overhead setups include:• Wireless motor control: Spin direction, speed, timing, and emergency stop — managed from the app, the same way operators already control platform-based booths.• Multi-mode capture: Video, boomerang, GIF, and slow-motion modes all function in the overhead context, with the same in-app editing flow.• Overlay and branding tools: Custom frames, logos, watermarks, and stickers apply regardless of capture angle — operators don't need to rebuild their brand templates.• One-click social sharing: QR code, SMS, email, and direct social sharing work identically across booth types.• Offline operation: Events can run without a live internet connection, with content synced after.For operators running both booth types at the same event or across different bookings, this means a single ChackTok subscription and a single content workflow handles the full scope.Why the Overhead Format Creates a Different Software ContextThe Sky 360 overhead format captures groups of significantly larger sizes than a standard platform booth — typically 7 to 15 people in a single shot, compared to 1 to 4 on a platform. From a software perspective, this changes what operators need from their content pipeline:• Larger groups produce more complex footage that benefits from in-app slow-motion smoothing and multi-mode output options.• Group events involve higher content volume, making ChackTok batch management and offline queuing features more relevant.• Brand activation clients running group shots typically have stricter overlay and sharing requirements — areas where ChackTok customization tools are designed to perform.ChackTok extension to the overhead format reflects a broader positioning: operators should not have to choose between booth hardware types based on software limitations.One App, Every ConfigurationChackTok currently supports the following booth types within a single platform:• 360° photo booths (standard platform, tempered glass platform, Sky overhead suspension)• iPad photo booths (LCD, Crystal, portable)• Magic Mirror photo booths• Robotic camera arm systems• Full-body 3D scanning systemsSupport for more than 12 third-party hardware brands is available through ChackTok built-in wireless control protocol, making it hardware-agnostic across the operator's existing equipment.Frequently Asked Questions• Does ChackTok support overhead 360 booths like the Sky 360? Yes. The ChackTok app provides full wireless motor control, capture, editing, branding, and sharing capabilities for overhead 360 configurations.• Do operators need a separate subscription for the overhead format? No. Overhead booth support is included within the existing ChackTok platform — no separate account or license required.• Can one operator run both a platform booth and an overhead booth using the same ChackTok account? Yes. ChackTok manages multiple booth configurations under a single account, with unified content workflows and branding assets.• What capture modes are available for overhead setups? Video, slow-motion, boomerang, GIF, and photo modes — the same set available for platform-based configurations.• Who is this most relevant for? Event rental operators, wedding and corporate event hosts, and brand activation teams who need large-group aerial capture and want to keep their software stack consolidated.About ChackTokChackTok is a professional software system brand designed for global event imaging and interactive device applications. With its headquarters and overseas operating entity, LINKSIGN UK CO., LTD, based in the United Kingdom, ChackTok provides system control, event workflow management, and content output capabilities for photo booth operators worldwide. MWE (Make Win Easy) serves as ChackTok long-term hardware collaboration partner.

