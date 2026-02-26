ChackTok Unveils Metrology-Grade Full Body 3D Scanner, Revolutionizing 3D Printing for Event and Retail Businesses

ChackTok 3D Scanner for 3D Printing ChackTok 3D Scanner

UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – February 26, 2026 – LINKSIGN UK CO., LTD, the headquarters and overseas operating entity of ChackTok , today announced the launch of its highly anticipated ChackTok Full Body 3D Scanner . Designed to capture people, pets, and objects in seconds with metrology-grade accuracy, the new scanner empowers event hosts, retail marketers, and entrepreneurs to create full-color, high-precision 3D figurines, transforming memorable experiences into tangible products.As the 3D printing market shifts toward event-driven and experiential models, the ability to generate a 3D model in roughly 15 minutes changes the business equation. The ChackTok Full Body 3D Scanner makes professional-grade scanning accessible, enabling operators to process more clients per event without sacrificing accuracy.Bridging Technology and Business ProfitabilityThe ChackTok Full Body 3D Scanner integrates hardware and proprietary software for seamless scanning, cloud processing, and fast printing. Key features include:• Six 12-Megapixel HD Cameras: Captures sharp details, including hair strands and facial expressions.• 0.01 mm Metrology-Grade Accuracy: Ensures professional-grade output with minimal post-processing rework.• 20-Second Fast Scanning: Delivers high throughput suitable for fast-paced events and retail environments.• 360° Real-Time Rotation: Removes blind spots to provide a seamless customer experience.• Cloud-Based Software: Facilitates easy processing and model refinement."The next wave of adoption in the 3D space will come from brands that deliver experiences and monetize memories," stated a spokesperson for ChackTok. "For businesses already running photo booths, trade show activations, or retail promotions, our 3D scanner for 3D printing is the natural evolution. It’s not just about precision; it’s about higher upsell potential and profitability."Accessible Innovation for Smaller OperatorsWhile legacy models have demonstrated the scalability of 3D figurine services, the ChackTok ecosystem makes this technology significantly more affordable for smaller operators. By integrating 3D scanning and printing into existing service packages, businesses can create a differentiated "wow" moment that customers value and pay for.Frequently Asked Questions• What is a 3D scanner for 3D printing? It captures high-resolution data of subjects, processed into a digital 3D model, which is then printed as a figurine or prototype.• How accurate is the scanner? It delivers 0.01 mm metrology-grade accuracy, capturing lifelike details clearly.• How long does the process take? A full-body scan takes about 20 seconds, and the ChackTok software generates the 3D model in roughly 15 minutes.• Who benefits from this technology? Photo booth operators, event planners, retailers, and brand marketers looking to increase engagement and upsell premium services.About ChackTokChackTok is a professional software system brand designed for global event imaging and interactive device applications. With its headquarters and overseas operating entity, LINKSIGN UK CO., LTD, based in the United Kingdom, ChackTok partners with businesses worldwide to drive growth and deliver exceptional interactive experiences.

