Macao’s composite interest rates – 4th Quarter 2025

MACAU, February 27 - According to statistics released today (27 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs for the Macao pataca (MOP) of Macao’s banking sector dropped on a quarterly basis, whereas those for the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) recorded an increase in the fourth quarter of 2025.

At end-December 2025, the composite interest rate for the MOP decreased to 1.18% from 1.21% at end-September 2025. On the other hand, the composite interest rate for the HKD rose to 2.47% from 2.32%.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

Detailed information is available in the latest time series.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series