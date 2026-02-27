Macao’s composite interest rates – 4th Quarter 2025
MACAU, February 27 - According to statistics released today (27 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs for the Macao pataca (MOP) of Macao’s banking sector dropped on a quarterly basis, whereas those for the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) recorded an increase in the fourth quarter of 2025.
At end-December 2025, the composite interest rate for the MOP decreased to 1.18% from 1.21% at end-September 2025. On the other hand, the composite interest rate for the HKD rose to 2.47% from 2.32%.
Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.
Detailed information is available in the latest time series.
https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.