Electoral Affairs Commission publishes audit results for 8th Legislative Assembly Election

MACAU, February 27 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election has completed the audit of the election accounts submitted by all candidate lists in the eighth Legislative Assembly Election of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

In accordance with Articles 92 to 94 of the Legislative Assembly Election Law, the Electoral Affairs Commission reviewed the election accounts submitted by the candidate lists participating in either the direct election or the indirect election, held in 2025. Upon examination, the income and expenditure of all candidate lists were found to be in compliance with all the legal requirements. Summary of election accounts for each candidate list has been published in the lobby of the Public Administration Building.

In addition, pursuant to Article 28, Paragraph 9, Subparagraph (2) of the Legislative Assembly Election Law, the Electoral Affairs Commission declared the dissolution of all nomination committees that took part in the eighth Legislative Assembly Election.

The official notice on the audit results has been published in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 94 of the Legislative Assembly Election Law, and is available on the Legislative Assembly election website: www.eal.gov.mo.