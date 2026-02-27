XeleratedFifty Acquires Terrascope, a Leading Sustainability Management Platform for Complex Supply Chains

Acquisition positions analyst-recognised market leader for long-term growth under innovation-focused ownership

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XeleratedFifty, a global innovation partner focused on sourcing, scaling and commercialising breakthrough technologies in complex, high-impact industries, today announced it has agreed to acquire Terrascope, the enterprise carbon management and sustainability platform, from Olam Group Limited.Terrascope will continue to operate as a standalone platform under its existing leadership, serving customers across more than 50 countries. The acquisition positions Terrascope for long-term growth under ownership that combines sustainability ambition with proven expertise in scaling innovation and new technologies.A market-leading platform positioned to scaleTerrascope has been recognised by specialist industry analysts as a leading carbon management platform globally for organisations with complex supply chains, particularly in food, agriculture and land-intensive sectors. The platform has achieved a 100 percent Audit and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validation rate for its customers and maintains customer satisfaction scores above 85 percent.The transaction represents a strategic alignment between Terrascope’s market-leading technology and XeleratedFifty’s extensive experience in scaling innovation within operationally demanding industries. Under its new ownership, Terrascope will benefit from enhanced investment capacity, expanded strategic partnerships and access to a broader ecosystem of sustainability-focused businesses. XeleratedFifty, launched and run by the team behind Boeing’s Aerospace Xelerated, is part of The Fifty Group of companies – a network advancing sustainability through innovation, investment and action across aviation, shipping, clean fuels and carbon removal, bringing together expertise and capital to accelerate the transition to a more dynamic and sustainable global economy.Business continuity and growthAll customer contracts, service level agreements and data commitments remain fully in place. Terrascope’s product roadmap will continue without interruption, with additional investment planned to accelerate development in areas including AI-enabled analytics and evolving regulatory frameworks such as the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol’s Land Sector and Removal Standard (LSRS).The acquisition enables Terrascope to operate with greater strategic and investment alignment, supporting continued expansion in core markets while reinforcing its position as a trusted enterprise sustainability platform.QuotesKrishnan Narayanan, Chairman of XeleratedFifty and The Fifty Group of companies, said:“Terrascope represents the kind of platform the next generation of global industry will depend on. Trusted by major enterprises and recognised for its strength in complex supply chains, it sits at the heart of enterprise decarbonisation at a time when scalable carbon management infrastructure is increasingly becoming essential. Together, we can help Terrascope build for the long term and shape the future of sustainable industry.”Felipe Daguila, CEO of Terrascope, said:“This is a new chapter for Terrascope, now backed by ownership that shares our sustainability mission and brings proven expertise in scaling technology globally. That combination strengthens our ability to invest, expand, and deepen our impact across global value chains. To our customers: you will see more capability, faster innovation, and the same commitment to your success.”Transaction detailsUnder the terms of the sale and purchase agreement, Nupo Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olam Group Limited, has agreed to sell its 100 percent interest in Terrascope to XeleratedFifty.The divestment reflects Olam Group’s continued execution of its Updated 2025 Re-organisation Plan, which includes attracting natural long-term potential investors who are aligned with the long-term strategy of each business under the Remaining Olam Group as it seeks to responsibly divest these assets and businesses over time to unlock value.About XeleratedFiftyXeleratedFifty, launched and run by the team behind Boeing’s Aerospace Xelerated, is a global innovation partner that helps corporates and governments source, scale and commercialise breakthrough technologies in complex, high-impact industries such as aerospace, defence, shipping and energy. The firm connects startups, investors, corporates and public sector stakeholders to deliver revenue-generating pilots, strategic investments and market-ready innovation. XeleratedFifty is part of The Fifty Group of companies – a network of businesses advancing sustainability through innovation, investment and action.For more information: www.xeleratedfifty.com About TerrascopeTerrascope is an enterprise carbon management and sustainability platform that helps organisations measure, manage and reduce carbon emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3. It is recognised by specialist industry analysts as a leading platform for complex supply chains in food, agriculture and land-intensive sectors.For more information: www.terrascope.com Media contacts:Terrascope: Jochen Schloesser, press@terrascope.comXeleratedFifty: Eva Strang, eva@xeleratedfifty.com

