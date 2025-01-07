Terrascope Welcomes Felipe Daguila as Chief Executive Officer

Terrascope CEO Felipe Daguila on his vision for Terrascope

Daguila, who first joined Terrascope as Chief Commercial Officer in 2021, will assume his new role effective today.

As we enter our next phase of growth, we are committed to being the easiest platform to measure and reduce emissions coming from the land, nature, and net-zero economy sectors.” — Felipe Daguila, Terrascope CEO

SINGAPORE, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terrascope, the global leading sectoral-focused carbon measurement and decarbonization platform, has announced the appointment of Felipe Daguila as its new Chief Executive Officer. Daguila, who first joined Terrascope as Chief Commercial Officer in 2021 and later took on expanded responsibilities as Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, will assume his new role effective today, January 7th 2025.Daguila brings over two decades of global leadership experience in startups and enterprises, including tenures at Google and AWS. Since joining Terrascope, Daguila has led the company’s growth across Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States. As CEO, Daguila’s deep expertise in sales, customer success, product development, and technology will propel Terrascope’s next chapter of growth, including investor development and a strategic partnership with Fujitsu, a leading IT service provider driving sustainability transformation.Daguila succeeds Maya Hari, who has decided to step down as CEO after shaping Terrascope’s vision and growth over the past two years. During this time, Terrascope achieved significant milestones, including expanding its market presence in the US and Japan. Taking Daguila’s place to lead global sales, marketing, and customer success will be Tatsuki Hirota, formerly Terrascope’s General Manager for Japan Reflecting on the transition, Hari said, “It has been a privilege to lead Terrascope and contribute to its vision of empowering enterprises to keep the planet habitable for all. Felipe’s thorough understanding of customer needs, hands-on leadership combined with his strategic vision, makes him the perfect leader to guide Terrascope into its next phase of innovation and growth."Daguila shared his gratitude and said, “I grew up in Brazil as a farmer’s grandson. That upbringing, combined with my 25 years of experience in technology, developed in me a deep sense of connection to Terrascope’s vision to make the planet habitable for all. In the past three years, Terrascope has measured 462 million metric tons of CO2, – equivalent to Australia’s annual carbon emissions – and developed a sectorial and science based AI-driven decarbonization library of over 20,000 initiatives. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are committed to being the easiest platform to measure and reduce emissions coming from the land, nature, and net-zero economy sectors."– ENDS –About TerrascopeTerrascope is an enterprise-grade platform that empowers companies to measure, manage, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with consistency and transparency. Terrascope specializes in decarbonizing businesses in the land, nature, and net-zero economy sectors. By combining advanced technology with actionable insights, Terrascope helps clients drive meaningful climate action.

