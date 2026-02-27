AHA, Epic launching initiative on EHR tools supporting postpartum hemorrhage management
The AHA and Epic are launching the Safer Births PPH Collaborative, a seven-month initiative designed to support hospitals in reducing postpartum hemorrhage through a combination of structured learning and peer engagement. Participants will benefit from monthly expert-led sessions covering strategies, tools, best practices and interactive forums, along with dedicated office hours with AHA and Epic teams for personalized guidance, troubleshooting and performance improvement support.
Interested participants must complete the collaborative registration form to indicate their interest and will receive a follow-up email with details and updates. The first monthly webinar session will be March 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.