Temporary Restraining Order Issued in Elizabeth City Nuisance Case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.

Following a prolonged period of criminal activity at a motel in Elizabeth City, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and the Elizabeth City Police Department (ECPD) requested assistance from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) in November 2025 to pursue a civil nuisance abatement action at the Whispering Pines Motel. A formal investigation was opened in December 2025.

The investigation revealed a history of illegal drug sales, drug-related overdoses, assaults, and prostitution occurring on the property. The court order places immediate restrictions on the use of the property. Specifically, the TRO prohibits the sale of the property, requires that all nuisance-related criminal activity cease, and prevents new tenants from occupying the premises pending further court proceedings.

ALE’s Nuisance Abatement Team specializes in investigating properties associated with ongoing criminal activity and making recommendations for civil enforcement actions as authorized under Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes. As a result of the joint investigation conducted by ALE, PCSO, and ECPD, Pasquotank County Superior Court Judge Andrew Womble signed a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the owners and operators of the Whispering Pines Motel, located at 1151 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

“Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is proud to utilize our partnerships to ensure the safety of our community and rid our streets from the poison criminals bring”, said Tommy Wooten II, Pasquotank County Sheriff. “Special thank you to the Elizabeth City Police Department, Alcohol Law Enforcement, and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office for their dedicated efforts in this matter. God Bless.”

Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities to include, among other offenses, violations of drug laws, recurring acts of violence, breaches of the peace, and Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) violations. The statute provides a civil remedy to abate such criminal conduct and mitigate its harmful impact on the community.