Prep shotguns for spring turkey season at Busch Shotting Range’s Introduction to Shotgun Patterning program March 23

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Turkey hunters—are you still asking yourself how far your maximum effective shotgun range is for harvesting a turkey? What shot size should you be using? With spring turkey hunting creeping up, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help hunters find the answers.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Education Center will host an Introduction to Shotgun Patterning for Turkey Hunting class Monday, March 23 from 4 - 7 p.m. This is a free, hands-on program for anyone age six years and up.

“We’re holding a turkey hunting patterning program designed to help hunters fine-tune their firearms to ensure effective shots in the field,” said MDC Conservation Educator, Scott Boyd.

The program is designed to give turkey hunters confidence in their firearms before taking to the field.

Participants will have the opportunity to pattern their shotgun using their preferred turkey loads, learn how different chokes and ammunition affect pellet spread, and how to determine effective shooting distances. Attendees should bring the firearm and ammunition they plan to use while turkey hunting.

MDC staff will be available to provide guidance on safety, setup, and effective shotgun shooting for turkey hunting.

“Whether you’re a first-time turkey hunter or a seasoned veteran looking to dial in a new setup, this event offers a valuable hands-on learning experience in a controlled, safe environment,” said Boyd.

Introduction to Shotgun Patterning for Turkey Hunting is a free class, but advance online registration is required. To register go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oi2.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



