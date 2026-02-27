National Documentation E-Portal Helps With Documentation During USCG Backlog

National Documentation E-Portal Logo

Online Portal Assists with the United States Coast Guard Backlog of Documentation Forms

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Documentation E-Portal announced that it can help with USCG documentation form submission during the recent backlog. Through rush processing/priority request options, the National Documentation E-Portal can put owners’ forms at the top of their queue, potentially expediting the process.Backlog AssistanceAs GovDelivery shows, the Coast Guard is experiencing a backlog of documentation forms. As of this writing, the most COD was issued on January 20th, 2026. That is a month previous to the writing of this press release. As that link is constantly updated, the date may change.Multiple Kinds of Boating FormsIn addition to assisting with the initial documentation forms, the National Documentation E-Portal can also send in documented vessel renewal forms. The last of those processed by the Coast Guard was two weeks ago, February 6th, 2026.“As the weather steadily improves across America and winter turns to spring, more and more people are taking care of their boat documentation. This is a wonderful thing, but it can contribute to the backlog. We believe that boat owners should receive their forms as soon as possible. To the extent that we can help, we are. Here at the National Documentation E-Portal, our online processing as well as our rush processing/priority request options, make it possible for vessel owners to take better control of the documentation process for their boats,” said a spokesperson from the National Documentation E-Portal.Assistance Moving ForwardBeyond the forms for beginning documentation and renewing it, the National Documentation E-Portal offers a vessel documentation search among other services and forms.For more information about how to get your boat documentation forms as soon as possible, which documentation forms your boat may need, or to make a press inquiry, contact the national Documentation E-Portal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.