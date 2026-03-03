Walters Gilbreath, PLLC: Client-First Advocacy

Brian Walters and Jake Gilbreath

Walters Gilbreath, PLLC helps clients navigate complex and high-stakes family law disputes with clarity and confidence.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Divorce is a scary situation, especially when child custody is involved," says Jake Gilbreath, managing partner at Walters Gilbreath, PLLC. "It's a lot less scary when you're working with a lawyer who knows what they're doing. This may be the client's first divorce, but it's our thousandth. It's never easy, but we're going to get through this together."

With offices across Texas, Walters Gilbreath has earned a statewide reputation as a client-centered, results-driven family law firm that handles high-conflict divorce and custody cases. These cases can involve serious allegations, from substance abuse to fraud, and often require resolution in court.

Staffed by a team of fierce and effective litigators, the firm is especially qualified to help high net worth clients efficiently and privately resolve these sensitive family matters. In addition to industry recognitions from Avvo and Super Lawyers®, several of the firm's attorneys are board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Simply put, this is the team clients want beside them in a high-stakes divorce.

"Typically, clients hire us for cases likely to head to litigation," says Gilbreath. "This doesn't mean that we never settle, but it does mean that we have a culture of being extremely prepared. We expect our clients to hold us to the highest standards, because we hold ourselves to the highest standards."

One aspect of this dedication is the firm's insistence on providing "clear and constant" communication with every client. In addition to regular client meetings, the firm uses the latest technology for scheduling and document signing. It also means skipping the legalese in favor of direct answers and honest assessments.

"Clients will never feel left out of their case," Gilbreath says. "They don't want things dumbed down for them. They're paying us to help them make major life decisions. To do that, they need to be fully informed about the possible outcomes. In other words, we treat our clients like adults."

"The best lawyer in the world isn't worth anything in court if they aren't prepared," says Brian Walters, managing partner. "We get great results in the courtroom, but it doesn't start there. It starts at the very first meeting we have with the client. From that instant, we're fully committed to preparing their case for trial."

These client relationships are the cornerstone of the firm's work, Walters notes. Not only are clients counting on the team to protect their wealth and reputations, but they're also entrusting them to protect the well-being of their children. That's why the firm insists on sharing the full picture, both the good and the bad, to allow clients to understand the process, challenges, and risks of the case.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.