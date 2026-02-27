UAE Advances Maritime Cargo Compliance Through MPCI, Enabled by ODeX Digital Infrastructure

UAE advances MPCI regulation requiring advance cargo data submission, strengthening trade security and digital compliance across maritime supply chains.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As one of the world’s leading re-export and transshipment hubs, the UAE continues to strengthen its trade infrastructure through regulatory modernization. The UAE’s Maritime Pre-Load Cargo Information (MPCI) regulation, overseen by the National Advance Information Center (NAIC), introduces mandatory advance electronic submission of shipment data for all UAE-bound cargo prior to vessel loading. MPCI marks a significant evolution in how cargo information is filed, reviewed, and approved across the UAE’s maritime trade ecosystem, enhancing pre-arrival risk assessment while preserving the efficiency that underpins the country’s global trade competitiveness.Under the new framework, complete and accurate shipment data must be submitted within defined timelines before departure. The regulation applies to freight forwarders, shipping lines, NVOCCs, and logistics providers managing cargo destined for the UAE, requiring operational readiness to meet advance filing requirements.“The MPCI framework enhances our ability to assess cargo risk before loading while maintaining the efficiency of legitimate trade,” said a National Advance Information Center (NAIC) representative. “This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to secure and globally aligned trade practices.”Industry bodies are working with members to support awareness and implementation during the transition.“Our focus is to ensure freight forwarders and logistics providers clearly understand MPCI requirements and timelines,” said Nadia Abdul Aziz, NAFL President, FIATA SVP, National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL). “Collaboration across the ecosystem will be essential to achieving a smooth rollout.”As stakeholders prepare, digital platforms are expected to play a central role in enabling compliance at scale. ODeX supports secure electronic submission of shipment data, helps reduce manual processing, and improves data accuracy to enable organizations to meet MPCI filing requirements efficiently.“Regulatory modernization needs modern digital infrastructure,” said Liji Nowal, CEO, ODeX. “Our platform helps stakeholders operationalize MPCI requirements while maintaining business continuity and cargo velocity.”Used by more than tens of thousands of organizations globally, ODeX provides digital solutions to streamline documentation, payments, and regulatory workflows across the shipping ecosystem. By enabling advance electronic cargo information submission, the platform supports logistics stakeholders in meeting compliance requirements while keeping cargo moving.As implementation progresses, MPCI represents a broader step in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a secure, technology-enabled global trade hub. Continued coordination between regulators, industry associations, and digital infrastructure providers will be essential to ensuring sustained compliance readiness while maintaining the seamless cargo movement that defines the UAE’s maritime sector. Freight forwarders, NVOCCs, and carriers are encouraged to review MPCI requirements with their industry associations and evaluate digital solutions such as ODeX to support timely, accurate filings.About ODeX-----------------ODeX is a pioneering digital platform revolutionizing export-import (EXIM) trade services. The platform automates documentation, payments, and compliance processes for the ocean shipping industry. Currently active in over 23 countries, ODeX connects more than 70,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, providing seamless collaboration and visibility for stakeholders. For more information, visit www.odexglobal.com

