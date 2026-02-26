Central Ohio Drug Task Force Confiscates 44 Pounds of Fentanyl

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction Task Force seized 44 pounds of fentanyl in Madison County this week – one of its largest busts ever involving the deadly synthetic opioid, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.



“This is 44 pounds of agony and devastation that will never reach our communities,” Yost said. “Our task forces are hard at work every day, thwarting traffickers and choking off the supply of these lethal drugs.”



Agents seized the fentanyl – valued at $800,000 – on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation by the task force, which operates under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC), part of Yost’s office. The investigation has yielded charges against two people.



In all of 2025, OOCIC’s major drug task forces seized 86 pounds of fentanyl statewide, reinforcing the size of this recent bust.



The Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction Task Force includes the Columbus Division of Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Gahanna Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, U.S. Postal Inspector, IRS, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations. The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office is prosecuting those facing charges in the case.

