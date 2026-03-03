Eco Plumbers, Electricians, HVAC Technicians: Master of Trades

Aaron Gaynor

History in the trades has allowed Aaron Gaynor to build a model of innovation and efficiency while providing much-needed education through Eco University.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After graduating high school, a friend introduced Aaron Gaynor to the trades, and he never looked back. Gaynor started in the construction industry for $7.50/hour and continued to learn and progress, eventually getting his state plumbing license at 23 years old. He founded a plumbing business with the same friend and quickly grew it to a $3.5 million business. But tragedy struck during the housing crisis in 2007, when Gaynor lost his business and found himself “completely and utterly bankrupt.”

As a single father, he was inspired by his son to keep going, borrowing $50 to start the business back up alongside his sister. This time, he wanted to do something different in the industry. He started studying new technologies and was inspired by an Australian organization that incorporated water conservation and green energy into their practices. In 2007, he founded Eco Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC Technicians on a model of technological innovation and efficiency.

“To me, the name ‘Eco’ represents finding innovative solutions to what customers need,” says Gaynor, CEO. “Now, in 2025, we have more than 400 employees and the largest fleet of service trucks in Ohio. People want fast and friendly service, and that’s what we deliver.”

Eco’s commitment to Ohioans goes far beyond its wide-ranging service offerings, which include plumbing, drain and sewer, electric, and heating and cooling. From Columbus to Cincinnati, Eco is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves. The company is a corporate partner of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, donates to food banks, and participates in Toys for Tots every year.

“There’s nothing we love more than helping people who need us,” says Gaynor. “We don’t plan on stopping anytime soon, because there’s always an opportunity to do more.”

The trades, while crucial to Ohio's infrastructure, are facing a severe lack of qualified professionals due to a decades-long push toward higher education. In the current state of the industry, says Gaynor, it’s impossible to meet everyone’s needs as quickly as they’d like. That’s why the team is stepping up with Eco University.

Under the tutelage of experts in the field, students receive a mixture of technical curriculum from NexTech Academy and hands-on skill-building in the field. While the work is still challenging, it offers a more efficient path to certification. For people seeking steady work—as Gaynor was several years ago—training for positions that are in high demand, reliable, and AI-proof is essential.

The university currently offers plumbing and HVAC training but will soon be expanding into electrical certification as well. Over the coming years, Eco plans to expand into all of Ohio to serve more families and further its mission to “build great tradespeople, advance their lives, and win big doing it.”

“‘Winning big’ means we can take care of our people and our communities,” says Gaynor. “I love to bring people into the trade that saved my life and better serve our customers as a result.”

