The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Florida Collaborative Divorce Attorney

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zaneta Mathews, an Orlando Collaborative Divorce attorney was recently featured on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.“No one is happy after a trial when their judge is limited within the four corners of the law,” said Mathews. “They don't know you. They don't know your family. So, it really is best for couples going through a divorce to try to put aside their differences to resolve the issues in their case through the team effort that is the Collaborative Divorce process”.From March 1st to 8th, Collaborative Divorce professionals are offering free 30-minute virtual consultations during Divorce With Respect Week. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional can go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a professional near them. Divorce With Respect Week started in California in 2021 and has become a national event to help people to learn about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit our Podbean or to watch it on Youtube

