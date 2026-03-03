Turning Energy Uncertainty into Strategic Success

Adam Kirk and Brian Whitlatch

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout Ohio, businesses and families are facing the uncertainty and financial pressure of rapidly rising energy costs. Demand for electricity and natural gas continues to grow, and the flexibility of the regional energy market can only provide so much protection from serious price swings. Now, more than ever, customers need to think strategically about their energy budgets. That's where the experts come in.

"Energy costs are no longer an after-thought," says Brian Whitlatch, senior vice president of customer solutions at AEP Energy. "We're entering into a period of unprecedented price volatility throughout the energy market. Most customers have never had to plan for this in their budgeting process. We're able to guide buyers through the complexity of energy pricing and prepare them for the unpredictability ahead."

The team at AEP Energy is uniquely suited for this moment. Headquartered in Columbus, the certified competitive retail energy supplier provides customers in deregulated states with decades of experience in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic markets. AEP Energy has cultivated a wealth of strategic tools for creating customized purchasing solutions at every level. It's all part of AEP Energy's mission to always put the customer first.

"One of the things that differentiates us from other energy suppliers is that we come from a utility background," says Adam Kirk, vice president of customer solutions. "Many of us have worked in this industry for 20-plus years. We know how the grid works, and we have a deep bench of expertise in tailoring products for our customers. That's where we shine the brightest."

Sustainable Energy Strategies

"Everyone understands why it costs more to use electricity at peak times and why it's less expensive in the middle of the night," Whitlatch says. "That's basic supply and demand. What most people don't realize is that the cost of energy is constantly changing, and there may be 25 different components to that price. We're able to use our knowledge of these markets to help customers lock in the best price for their needs and budgets."

One of AEP Energy's most powerful resources in this work is its ability to guide customers through the process of optimizing their energy consumption profile. By making adjustments to their energy use, such as running energy-hungry equipment on a slightly different schedule, customers can often gain an immediate reduction in costs. The team can optimize for a variety of needs, including ECO-Advantage® plans for companies with renewable energy commitments.

"I think it's fair to say our customers have been clamoring for access to renewable energy," says Whitlatch. "Sustainability is very important to some of our customers, and we've been there to meet that demand from day one."

As the energy market becomes more unpredictable, AEP Energy remains focused on delivering exceptional value and providing industry expertise.

"We put the customer first," Whitlatch explains. "That's our mission. It doesn't matter if they are a residential customer, a small business, or one of the largest industrial facilities in the Mid-Atlantic region. We're here to help them make informed decisions about their energy needs."

