US Students Honored for Exceptional Academic Achievement in Cambridge Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven students from schools across the United States have earned “Best in World” honors in the 2025 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, placing them among the highest-performing Cambridge students worldwide. 48 students earned the “Best in USA” honors, outpacing many of their peers from across the country.

The awards recognize exceptional performance on advanced and college-level Cambridge (IGCSE and International AS & A Level) June 2025 exams, which now serves nearly two million students annually across 160 countries and are designed to measure deep subject mastery, analytical thinking, and academic rigor. This year’s results underscore the ability of US students to compete and succeed on a truly global academic stage.

"We are proud of all our students, not only those recognized today, but everyone who has pushed themselves, stayed curious, and continued to grow,” explained Mark Cavone, Regional Director North America for International Education at Cambridge. “Their hard work is what makes these achievements possible, and it’s inspiring to see how they use the opportunities in the Cambridge program to reach new heights. We’re equally grateful to the educators who champion their progress and to the parents and administrators whose support strengthens every step of their journey.”

Michael Cozza, one of the best in world recipients from Arizona for his work in Thinking Skills added, “It’s so easy for academia to rush into the abstract and the technical without taking the time to teach students problem-solving, effective communication, and a healthy dose of skepticism are essential to everyone’s basic functioning. I feel like my Thinking Skills principles come into play far more frequently in my day-to-day life than any other academic subject. There is no other subject that I’d rather excel in, and no other subject that I would choose for humanity to master.”

US students were recognized across multiple categories that reflect both subject-level excellence and sustained achievement. Honors included Top in the World and Top in the United States Awards for exceptional performance in individual subjects, as well as Best Across Awards recognizing the strongest combined results across multiple Cambridge courses.

Additional recognitions acknowledged students who demonstrated consistent high achievement across three or more subjects at Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level.

Schools receiving national recognition include: Cypress Bay High School, Fleming Island High School, Gary K Herberger Young Scholars Academy, Spanish River Community High School, and Treasure Coast High School in subjects ranging from Thinking Skills to Modern Foreign Languages.

2025 Cambridge Award Categories

Top in the World: Awarded to students who achieved the highest score globally in a single Cambridge subject, including Thinking Skills and Foreign Languages.

-Daniel Alvarez Silveira, Cypress Bay High School

-Sophia Jiang, Fleming Island High School

-Michael Cozza, Gary K Herberger Young Scholars Academy

-Sophia Sobral, Spanish River Community High School

-Alexa Pepin, Treasure Coast High School

-Ilona Newman, British International School of New York

-Nathan Berndt, British International School of Washington

Top in the United States: Awarded to students who achieved the highest score nationally in a single subject. Subjects varied and included Biology, Art and Design, Marine Biology, Physics, Travel and Tourism, Economics, Information Technology and many more.

Other categories include:

Best Across Subjects: Awarded to students with the strongest cumulative performance across multiple subjects

-Anna Kerllenevich, St. Augustine High School

-Beth Gates, British International School of New York

Cambridge Scholar Awards: Recognize students who have consistently achieved strong results across multiple subjects. Scholars with Distinction or Merit have achieved an A or B across three or more subjects.

Cambridge programs are offered in thousands of US schools and are designed to challenge students to think critically, apply knowledge across contexts, and prepare for success in college, careers, and a global economy. The annual Cambridge Awards provide a globally comparable benchmark of achievement that allows US students to stand shoulder to shoulder with peers in leading education systems worldwide.

About Cambridge

Cambridge University Press & Assessment is a department of the University of Cambridge. It provides a trusted international framework for education, supporting schools, educators, and learners in more than 160 countries. Cambridge programs help students develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to succeed in higher education and beyond.

