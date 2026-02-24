Cambridge Announces Reimagined US Digital Literacy Curriculum for the Age of AI

For learners aged 5–14, the refreshed program promotes safe, critical use of technology, responsible AI engagement and strengthens student ownership of learning

This update helps ensure learners are developing the judgment and critical-thinking skills they need to use digital tools and AI responsibly in academic settings, future careers and everyday life.” — Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America, Cambridge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) today announced a major update to its grade and middle school Digital Literacy curriculum in the United States, equipping learners aged 5–14 with the skills, judgment, and confidence needed to navigate a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Schools can teach Digital Literacy as a separate subject or embed it within other subjects, depending on their approach and timetabling. The curricula are free of charge to registered schools that offer grade or middle school Cambridge classes and are ready for teaching immediately. For more information, visit the Cambridge grade school Digital Literacy and middle school Digital Literacy pages on the Cambridge website.

As digital tools and AI become embedded in everyday learning, the revised curriculum moves beyond traditional definitions of digital literacy to focus on developing digital maturity and learner agency. Students build not only the confidence to use technology effectively, but the judgment to decide when, how, and whether to use it in support of their goals. The program emphasizes critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and adaptability. These are all future-focused skills that empower learners to engage with evolving technologies responsibly, take ownership of their learning, and apply sound judgment throughout their education and into the workforce.

“Technology is already shaping how students learn, communicate, and solve problems long before they enter the workforce,” said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America for International Education at Cambridge University Press & Assessment. “This update helps ensure young learners are developing not just technical familiarity, but the judgment and critical-thinking skills they need to use digital tools and AI responsibly in academic settings, future careers, and everyday life.”

Overview of changes

The updated curriculum introduces age-appropriate opportunities for learners to:

-Explore how AI can support research, inquiry, and communication across different media

-Use purposeful dialogue with AI tools while strengthening media literacy

-Evaluate the reliability of AI-generated information and avoid echo chambers

-Understand the differences between human and artificial intelligence

-Consider the social and emotional impacts of digital and parasocial relationships

-Create reports and presentations using digital and AI tools while maintaining authorship

-Examine how technology can enhance accessibility and inclusion

-Reflect on personal responsibility when engaging with digital and AI systems

New and revised topics include:

-Online safety and cyberbullying

-Community-building and collaboration using digital tools

-Source reliability and misinformation

-Responsible and ethical use of AI

-Human authorship in digitally supported work

-The role of emerging technologies in future-ready learning and employment

Students engaged in the Digital Literacy curriculum grow and develop through feedback, discussion, and observation. It is vital that learners demonstrate ownership and understanding of the work they produce, particularly where AI has been used.

Curriculum author Beverly Clarke MBE said: "It is essential that educators across all subject areas support young learners to think deeply and critically about AI and their relationship to it. This revised Cambridge curriculum supports schools to engage with AI in a positive, proactive, and informed way, embedding age-appropriate content that empowers learners to develop confidence, curiosity, and critical thinking as they navigate an increasingly AI-enabled world."

In the United States, Cambridge has seen rapid growth, with exam entries increasing 74 percent since 2022 and 16 percent since June 2024. During the same period, Cambridge Advanced (International AS & A Levels), a suite of rigorous, college-level courses recognized by universities nationwide, grew by 38 percent. Cambridge partners with schools in more than 170 countries and, in the US, across 24 states and the District of Columbia to expand access to high-quality coursework, support teacher development, and create pathways that prepare students for college and careers while helping families reduce the cost of higher education through earned credit. Cambridge qualifications are recognized for credit, placement, and/or admissions at more than 1,000 colleges and universities, including all Ivy League institutions and major public flagships such as the University of Florida, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of California system.

About Cambridge

Cambridge University Press & Assessment is part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding, and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and close collaboration with educators. With recognized qualifications, high-quality resources, comprehensive support, and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Learn more at https://www.cambridgeinternational.org/usa/

