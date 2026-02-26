The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Washington Collaborative Divorce Attorneys

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucia Levias and Sarah Sannes, Washington Collaborative Divorce attorneys, were recently featured on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Week® initiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.

“For most people, [divorce] is a very scary time with a lot of uncertainty; one of the things that people are most scared of is a judge–somebody that they don't know, that's not part of their family–making a decision about the most important things in their lives like their children, their money, and their home,” said Lucia. “It's really important for people, from the very beginning, to feel confident enough in their counsel that they can trust them and that they're going to be protected and safe as we go through [the divorce process],” promised Sarah.

Through March 1st to 8th, during Divorce With Respect Week® Collaborative Divorce professionals in Washington are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Week can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a professional near them.

To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit our Podbean or watch it on Youtube!

Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Washington Collaborative Divorce Attorneys

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
Company/Organization
The Crouch Group
620 W Hickory
Denton, Texas, 76201
United States
+1 940-383-1990
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Florida Collaborative Divorce Attorney
The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Washington Collaborative Divorce Attorneys
Denton Attorney Offering Free Divorce Consultations During Divorce with Respect Week®
View All Stories From This Author