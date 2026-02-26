Christopher Riegg Launches Updated Promontory Strategy Group Website at PromStrategy.com

Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, Founder of Promontory Strategy Group

Christopher Riegg announces the updated PromStrategy.com website, showcasing PSG’s advisory services for growth, transitions, and strategic decisions.

PromStrategy.com makes it easier for owners and advisors to see how we help navigate growth, transitions, and complex decisions.” — Christopher Riegg

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Riegg and Promontory Strategy Group Launch Updated Website at PromStrategy.com New digital platform highlights PSG’s strategic and financial advisory services for privately held and family-owned businesses navigating growth, transitions, and strategic alternativesChristopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, Founder of Promontory Strategy Group (PSG) , today announced the launch of the firm’s updated website, https://promstrategy.com . The new site is designed to help business owners, leadership teams, and professional advisors quickly understand PSG’s advisory approach and the types of engagements PSG supports.Promontory Strategy Group provides independent strategic and financial guidance to privately held and family-owned businesses, bringing investment banking discipline and transaction experience to complex decisions—while working alongside a company’s existing advisors.“Our objective is to provide business owners and their trusted advisors with clarity and perspective during important decision-making periods,” said Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, Founder of Promontory Strategy Group. “The updated PromStrategy.com better reflects how we work alongside leadership teams to evaluate options, manage complexity, and make informed decisions aligned with long-term goals.”The updated website highlights PSG’s core areas of support, including:• Pre-Transaction Advisory and Strategic Planning• Succession Planning and Ownership Transitions• Strategic Corporate Development and Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory• Capital Strategy, Financing, and Refinancing InitiativesThrough PromStrategy.com, business owners, executives, investors, and professional advisors can learn more about PSG’s services, explore the firm’s advisory approach, and connect directly with Promontory Strategy Group.To learn more or connect with PSG, visit https://promstrategy.com/ or call (414) 763-1843.About Christopher RieggChristopher Riegg, CFA, CPA is the Founder of Promontory Strategy Group and Co-Founder of Promontory Point Capital, an investment banking firm established in 2004. For more than two decades, Christopher Riegg has advised privately held and family-owned businesses on strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, capital strategy, and ownership transition planning across the Midwest.About Promontory Strategy GroupPromontory Strategy Group (PSG) is an independent strategic and financial advisory firm serving privately held and family-owned businesses. PSG combines investment banking discipline, strategic insight, and transaction experience to help ownership and leadership teams evaluate strategic alternatives, manage risk, plan ownership transitions, and execute decisions aligned with long-term objectives.

