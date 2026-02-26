Bravo Tea Launches New USDA-Certified Organic Single-Herb Teas

New Bravo Tea Flavors

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravo Tea is excited to introduce 14 new USDA-Certified Organic teas to its Absolute line of single-herb teas. These exciting new varieties will be available to the public this spring.Bravo Tea will be sampling several of these new teas at the Natural Products EXPO at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, Booth # F49 on Tuesday, March 3 from 12:00 – 5:00 pm. If you’ll be attending the show, Bravo Tea invites you to stop by and learn more about the benefits of these new herbs, as well as taste for yourself.Maggie Qiu, Co-founder of Bravo Tea, is passionate about traditional Eastern Herbalism and the natural healing benefits of these new herbal teas. She explains,“Manufactured right here in the USA, our teas provide a wide range of health benefits and amazing new flavors that our customers will love. We grow over 40 varieties of herbs on our farm located on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau using only sustainable and organic farming practices. Each batch of teas goes through rigorous third-party testing to ensure the highest purity. From a clean growing environment to tea bags made with chemical-free paper, you can rest assured that our teas are high quality and all-natural.”Maggie further explained how the Bravo’s Absolute line of teas, focuses on single herbs from around the world, with an emphasis on flavor and healthy indulgence. The newest additions include 14 USDA-Certified Organic, single-herb teas with the same premium quality anddelicious taste customers expect from Bravo Tea.A Sampling of New FlavorsChamomilePart of the same plant family as daisies and sunflowers, this petite flower is used across the globe in herbal teas and infusions. Chamomile tea has long been used in many herbal traditions to soothe the body and spirit.LemongrassLemongrass is a fibrous, tough grass native to Southeast Asia commonly consumed as a tea to cool the body in the sweltering tropical heat. In addition to drinking lemongrass as a tea, this aromatic herb has a wide number of applications in Southeast Asian culinary tradition. True to its name, lemongrass tea has a lemony flavor, but with an extra herbaceous quality.AshwagandhaThe use of Ashwagandha root originates from Ayurvedic herbal traditions. It is believed in Ayurvedic traditional herbalism to be able to increase energy and reduce the effects of emotional and mental stress.Fourteen new flavors in all—make sure you stop by Booth # F49 at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace at EXPO West on March 3 to learn more and taste the teas. For updates on the new flavors, stay connected with Bravo Tea on Facebook, IG and Tik Tok.About Bravo TeaBravo tea is a family-owned company. By growing these herbs on their own organic farm high in the mountains on the Tibetan Plateau, they are able to make these authentic herbal tea formulas affordable and more accessible. The functional teas are based on recipes that have existed in Eastern herbalism for Centuries. Indigenous herbal medicine is still practiced all over the world and has existed in nearly every continent for as long as there have been human beings. Bravo Tea believes in the power of natural remedies and has a strong belief in the protection of the natural world, striving to promote a healthy planet while nurturing healthy people.

