New Book Circle Economics™ Challenges Globalization Narrative, Proposes New Model for U.S. Economic Growth

Circle Economics Book Cover

Circle Economics™ introduces a new framework: economies grow stronger when money circulates locally rather than exiting permanently.

MadeInUSA.com (USDW:USDW)

Money must flow in a circle. When it leaves permanently, communities weaken. When it circulates, wealth compounds.” — Don Buckner, Sr.

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new economic framework is entering the national conversation with the release of Circle Economics™ : How a Healthy Economy Really Works by entrepreneur Don Buckner Sr.The book presents a clear thesis: economies grow strongest when money remains in circulation within domestic markets rather than exiting through imported goods. According to Buckner, the long-term health of the U.S. economy depends not just on spending—but on where that spending stays.“Money must flow in a circle,” Buckner explains. “When it leaves permanently, communities weaken. When it circulates, wealth compounds.”The book argues that traditional global supply chains, while efficient, create long-term capital leakage. By contrast, domestic manufacturing multiplies value through wages, reinvestment, and tax generation.Buckner’s model reframes American manufacturing as not just a policy priority—but a high-return investment strategy.“Manufacturing doesn’t just produce goods—it produces economic velocity,” Buckner states.Drawing on decades of business success—including building and selling a company that delivered a 15X return—Buckner identifies manufacturing as the highest-value contributor to economic growth,The book arrives at a time of renewed focus on supply chain resilience, domestic production, and economic independence.To learn more or purchase the book, click here: https:// madeinusa .com/circle-economicsAbout Circle Economics™Don Buckner Sr., an award-winning entrepreneur, built a company in his garage that became the 13th fastest-growing privately held company on the INC 500, achieving 6,500% growth in three years. He sold the company in 2018, delivering a 15X return to investors.During the development of his second venture, MadeInUSA.com LLC, Don studied economic health and concluded 1) Money must flow in a circle, and 2) Manufacturing is the best value creator. Manufacturing adds value by assembling and enhancing parts, driving local economic growth. However, money leaves the country permanently when paychecks are spent on imported products.

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