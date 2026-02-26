Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event March 4

News

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event on Wednesday, March 4, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. It will be held at the Florida Parishes Arena located at 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite, LA 70422.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property.

“Saddles don’t often have identifiable marks or serial numbers to reference if they are stolen,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “By microchipping your saddle, you ensure it has a unique, registered identification that law enforcement can use to confirm ownership in the event of theft. This not only deters potential thieves, but also greatly increases the chances of recovering and returning stolen saddles to their rightful owners.”

The saddle microchipping program is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962 or Ms. Toni with the Florida Parishes Area at 985-748-5914.

