SureSIM Shortlisted as Finalist at Mobile News Awards 2026

eSIM provider recognised in Innovation & Deployment category

Winning last year and being shortlisted again this year tells us that what we're building-reliable, resilient eSIM infrastructure-is hitting the mark with customers who have no tolerance for downtime” — Richard Slade

MALVERN, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SureSIM has been shortlisted in the eSIM Innovation & Deployment category at the Mobile News Awards 2026. The nomination follows the company's win of Enterprise IoT eSIM Service of the Year at the 2025 awards.SureSIM provides eSIM connectivity solutions for enterprise and IoT applications, with capabilities including multi-network access, remote provisioning, and lifecycle management of SIM profiles. Its services are used in fleet management, asset monitoring, field operations, and other environments where maintained connectivity is operationally critical.The Mobile News Awards recognise companies across the UK mobile industry. The 2026 ceremony will be held on 19th March 2026 at London Hilton, Park Lane.Richard Slade, Head of Marketing at SureSIM said :“The enterprises we work with can't afford connectivity failures. Winning last year and being shortlisted again this year tells us that what we're building - reliable, resilient eSIM infrastructure - is hitting the mark with customers who have no tolerance for downtime.About SureSIMSureSIM is an award-winning enterprise eSIM and mobile data management platform developed by Utelize Mobile, a UK-based Managed Mobility Services provider. Designed exclusively for corporate IT teams and Managed Service Providers, SureSIM provides real-time visibility and centralised control over mobile connectivity across 450+ networks in 200+ destinations. Its platform covers enterprise IoT, global business travel, and connectivity resilience, enabling organisations to deploy, monitor, and manage eSIMs at scale from a single platform. SureSIM is headquartered in Malvern, Worcestershire. For more information, visit suresim.io.

