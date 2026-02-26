External merchandise trade statistics for January 2026

MACAU, February 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise exports and imports amounted to MOP1.46 billion and MOP13.16 billion respectively in January 2026, up by 29.2% and 24.6% year-on-year. External merchandise trade and merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP14.62 billion and MOP11.71 billion respectively.

Value of re-exports increased by 29.8% year-on-year to MOP1.30 billion in January, of which re-exports of Watches and Diamond & diamond jewellery surged by 68.5% and 32.0% respectively, while those of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products declined by 23.5%. Value of domestic exports rose by 24.2% year-on-year to MOP158 million, of which domestic exports of Copper & articles thereof and Pharmaceutical products & organic chemicals expanded by 57.7% and 13.2% respectively, while those of Garments slumped by 63.4%. Meanwhile, total merchandise imports went up by 24.6% year-on-year; imports of Mobile phones and Gold jewellery soared by 181.1% and 48.9% respectively.

Analysed by destination, merchandise exports to the Chinese mainland (MOP76 million), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR) (MOP1.15 billion) and the USA (MOP28 million) went up by 47.3%, 36.3% and 12.0% respectively year-on-year in January, whereas exports to the EU (MOP6 million) dropped by 78.7%. Analysed by commodity, exports of Non-textiles increased by 35.2% year-on-year to MOP1.36 billion, while exports of Textiles & garments went down by 20.4% to MOP97 million.

By place of origin, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP4.75 billion), the Hong Kong SAR (MOP865 million) and the EU (MOP3.72 billion) rose by 50.4%, 33.1% and 8.0% respectively year-on-year in January. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP1.98 billion) and the Hong Kong SAR (MOP10.59 billion) increased by 22.6% and 25.7% respectively year-on-year. In terms of commodity, imports of Consumer goods went up by 13.6% to MOP9.20 billion, of which imports of Food & beverages (MOP2.19 billion), Gold jewellery (MOP1.59 billion) and Garments & Footwear (MOP1.38 billion) grew by 4.5%, 48.9% and 17.5% respectively.