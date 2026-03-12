2026 Macao International Parade 2026 to be held on 29 March showing the Maritime Silk Road as a bridge for cultural exchange

MACAU, March 12 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), Wynn Resorts Macau, SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., MGM and Galaxy Entertainment Group, the “2026 Macao International Parade” will be held on 29 March (Sunday). Themed “The Maritime Silk Road as a bridge for cultural exchange”, this year’s Parade embodies the concept of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”, gathering performing groups from around the world and extraordinary local artists to sing and dance in dazzling costumes through bustling streets rich in cultural atmosphere, comprehensively showcasing the unique charm of Macao as an important node on the Maritime Silk Road and a vital window in Asia that brings world-class quality programmes.

The press conference of the “2026 Macao International Parade” was held today (12 March) at the Macao Cultural Centre, and was attended by the Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Assistant Director-General of the Customs of Macao Special Administrative Region, Ung Ka Vai; the Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Wong Ka Ki; the Head of the Department of Operational Planning of the Public Security Police Force, Un Kim Fong; the Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of the Sports Bureau, Vong Ka Kun; the Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Pong Sio Wan; the Acting Head of Department of the Research and Planning of the Fire Services Bureau, Seong Wa; the Head of the Coordination Division of the Traffic Bureau, Mak Hou Kit; the Head of Marketing Division of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Lam Tong Hou; the Chief Marketing Officer of Resort Marketing of Wynn Macau, Limited, Zoe Zou; the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Corporate Brand and Marketing of SJM Resorts, S.A., Porcia Leung; the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs of Sands China Ltd., Catherine Kong; the Senior Vice President of Public and Community Relations of MGM, Irene Wong; the Assistant Senior Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Linda Wong; the General Manager of Marketing of Air Macau Company Limited, Un Lap Man; the Director of the Programmes and Production Division, and Communications Division of TDM, S.A., Ho Chan Meng; the Vice-President of the Macao General Union of Neighbourhood Associations, Lei Cheok Kuan; and the President of the Macao General Union of Neighbourhood Associations, Manuel Iok Pui Ferreira.

Bringing together art groups from countries and regions along the Maritime Silk Road and local participating groups to take Macao’s World Heritage sites as routes and present a spectacular feast of Chinese and Western cultures

In order to highlight the unique advantage of Macao as a city featuring the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, this year’s Parade is themed around the Maritime Silk Road as a bridge for cultural exchanges, featuring over 10 art groups from countries and regions along the Maritime Silk Road hubs across Asia, Europe and Africa, as well as 50 local groups, in an estimated total of nearly 1,600 artists, bringing a wonderful feast of cultural exchange and showcasing the traces of the Maritime Silk Road in Macao and promoting Macao’s image as a vital window for Chinese and Western cultural exchanges.

The Parade procession will set off from the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the World Heritage site, at 3pm on 29 March. VIVA, the mascot of the Parade, will lead the audience on an exploration journey through the old streets and alleys of the Historic Centre of Macao, passing through Largo de S. Domingos, Senado Square and Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, and interacting closely with residents and tourists. The finale performance, “Departure to the Sea”, will be held at the Sai Van Lake Square at 6:30pm, where various art groups will stage a vibrant and artistic celebration, showcasing the infinite charm of Macao as a city featuring the integration of Chinese and Western cultures. 15 local groups will be selected from the participating groups to present spectacular performances on the main stage and compete for the Theme Award.

Community performances to be held, livening up the atmosphere of the city with diverse activities

In order to bring arts and culture into the community, the Parade will also feature a total of 15 performances by some participating groups in various districts including the leisure areas at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia and Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen, and the Iao Hon Market Park, as well as locations at the integrated resorts from 14 March to 4 April, allowing the public to experience the glamour of the Parade and share the quality cultural resources.

In addition, the “VIVA Carnival” will be presented on 28 and 29 March at Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, featuring distinctive gastronomy stalls and interactive experience booths, allowing more residents and tourists to participate in this cultural feast. IC will also launch promotional activities such as a photography contest and interactive games successively, in the hope of inviting more members of the public to participate in this cultural event in diverse ways.

Various broadcast channels to cover the event, showcasing the brilliance of Cultural Macao

In order to allow more spectators to enjoy the lively atmosphere and watch the Parade, TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A. will broadcast the entire event live through “TDM Ou Mun” and “TDM Entertainment” TV channels. Moreover, outdoor screens will be installed at several locations in Macao, including the Iao Hon Garden, the leisure area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro and the outdoor space next to the Flower City Garden, Rua de Coimbra, Taipa. On the day of the Parade, crowd control measures will be implemented and some streets will be temporarily closed to traffic. The public is thus advised to go to the Parade venues on foot or by public transport.

As a signature festive event of Macao, the Parade has entered its twelfth edition since its first edition in 2011, drawing participation of residents and tourists from around the world. IC hopes to strengthen international cultural and artistic exchange through the event, leverage Macao’s role as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”, thus contributing to the development of “Cultural Macao”.

For more information about the Parade, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade and the Macao activities website "Enjoy Macao".

The “2026 Macao International Parade” is jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Wynn Resorts Macau, SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., MGM and Galaxy Entertainment Group, and supported by the Customs of Macao Special Administrative Region, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Public Security Police Force, the Fire Services Bureau, the Education and Youth Development Bureau, the Sports Bureau, the Transport Bureau, the Air Macau Co., Ltd. and the Macao General Union of Neighbourhood Associations. TDM - Teledifusão de Macau S.A. is the designated live television broadcaster. The IC expresses its special thanks to the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District.