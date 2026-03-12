【Advance coping capability】MGTO organizes first aid seminar for travel trade

MACAU, March 12 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Macau Red Cross jointly organized a first aid seminar for the travel trade (the “seminar”) last year, which engaged many enthusiastic participants. This year, the two entities once again partner in organizing two seminars that equip tourism personnel with first aid skills and awareness. Their professional enrichment will enhance the city’s offer of safe and relaxing travel experiences, the destination’s profile and development as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

The seminar was held today (12 March) for frontline tourism employees from the hotel, catering and retail sectors, travel agencies and tour guides under employment. It aimed to popularize first-aid education and strengthen tourism-related employees’ confidence and capability in tackling life emergencies on top of providing high-quality services.

In her speech, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes highlighted that Macao welcomed over 40 million visitors last year. For tourism employees often in charge of tour groups, tourism activities and frontline reception, each employee who masters first-aid knowledge and skills will secure another lifeline for life protection by making prompt and suitable treatment in emergencies, thus minimizing the injury caused by unexpected incidents.

The seminar was jointly organized by MGTO and Macau Red Cross with the support of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Consumer Council, Macao University of Tourism, Macau Hotel Association, the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, Association of Macau Small and Medium Enterprises of Catering, Association of Macao Tourist Agents, Macau Travel Agency Association and Travel Industry Council of Macau. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Vice President of Central Council of Macau Red Cross, Mok Chi Wai, representatives of co-organizer and supporting entities, members of the travel trade attended the seminar. Over 250 participants were familiarized with basic first-aid knowledge to gain greater confidence and ability in coping with emergencies.

Macau Red Cross’s first-aid instructor Wong Ka Keong delivered an informative lecture at the seminar, covering a variety of knowledge as follows: first aid principle, application of automated external defibrillator (AED), first aid for shock, choking, drowning, trauma and wounds (including soft tissue injuries, bleeding, burns and scalds), environmental effects (e.g. heat stroke) and internal medicine emergency (e.g. heart attack).

MGTO will continue to organize specific training courses, seminars and workshops for members of the tourism and related sectors in the future, to encourage and support their professional enhancement for upgrade of tourism service quality and work effectiveness overall. Visitors from worldwide can hence enjoy a safe and wonderful trip in Macao with a variety of “tourism +” and hospitable experiences to bring home.