RML unleashes GT Hypercar in America with Sunshine State debut

RML's GT Hypercar in Storm Purple

We’ve fine-tuned every element, from performance through to aesthetics, to set new standards in performance, refinement and usability.” — Michael Mallock

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RML Group is bringing exquisite British engineering stateside by taking its GT Hypercar on an exclusive tour of the Atlantic Coast. The first stop will see the team at ModaMiami in Florida, offering the first public glimpse of its eye-catching first US commission at an iconic event curating the world’s most desirable automobiles and finest luxury living.Blending unmatched performance with everyday usability, GT Hypercar showcases the extensive breadth of RML’s capabilities – combining championship-winning motorsport expertise with high-performance design innovation. Inspired by the Le Mans GT1 class of the ‘90s, GT Hypercar is defined by its unmistakable power, precision and poise.Demonstrating near limitless levels of customisation options, the first US commission is just one of only ten 40th Anniversary special edition models, all of which were sold out within the first month of the project’s unveiling. Featuring a fully carbon fibre body and finished in Storm Purple with a carbon-tinted bonnet, the flawless example is completed with gold forged alloy wheels and hand-painted gold badging.Offering a nod to RML’s unparalleled motorsport pedigree, the commission features RML’s Performance and Track packs to make its race-bred dynamics even more prominent. With a power output of more than 900hp and torque capped at 1,000Nm, it truly sets the standards in full-throttle track potential.Active front and rear aerodynamics, driver-activated Drag Reduction System (DRS), a finely tuned Inconel exhaust system and three selectable power modes complete the package, delivering the ultimate GT experience.Michael Mallock, board member and head of Bespoke at RML, commented: “We’re delighted to be unveiling our first US commission at ModaMiami. We’ve been able to fine-tune every element, from performance through to aesthetics, to set new standards in performance, refinement and usability.”Throughout the weekend, guests will have the chance to meet the team behind GT Hypercar. Exhibiting alongside US partner Graham Rahal Performance (GRP), RML will be on stand discussing the technology, philosophy and future vision of the GT Hypercar programme.Graham Rahal, founder of GRP, added: “Our partnership with RML is built on a shared commitment to engineering excellence and performance without compromise. RML has a global reputation for delivering exceptional vehicles, and you can feel that the moment you start the engine. We’re excited about what lies ahead and look forward to collaborating closely with RML across all its upcoming US activities.”Following its appearance at ModaMiami, GT Hypercar will travel directly to the prestigious Amelia Concours d’Elegance. The Atlantic Coast tour stands as a bold statement of intent — a celebration of global engineering excellence driven by passion and brought to life through powerful international collaboration.For more information about RML Group and its GT Hypercar, visit www.rmlgroup.com/p39

