Hendy announces electrifying new partnership with myenergi
Hendy, the UK’s premier family motor group, announces myenergi as its exclusive partner for EV home chargers.
As one of the largest dealership groups in the South of England, we’re looking forward to working closely with the Hendy team to offer new EV drivers with the industry’s original eco-smart charger.”GRIMSBY, LINCOLNSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hendy, the UK’s premier family motor group, has announced myenergi as its exclusive partner for EV home chargers. As part of the agreement, Hendy will promote the myenergi zappi as its home charger of choice, with the two companies working closely together to accelerate the transition to electrification.
From 1 March 2024, customers who purchase a new or used pure electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle from any of Hendy’s dealerships across the South of England will be offered a myenergi zappi at a highly discounted rate. There will also be options available to wrap the purchase and installation costs into their vehicle finance agreement.
Representing a variety of manufacturers including Alpine, Cupra, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Iveco, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Lotus, Maserati, Mazda, MG, MOKE, Nissan, Renault, SEAT, Škoda and Vauxhall, Hendy prides itself on delivering a premium service and expert advice for customers. Alongside new and used car and van sales, the company offers servicing, diagnostics, seasonal health checks and MOTs.
Paul Hendy, CEO of Hendy Group, said: “We’re delighted to announce myenergi – a brand renowned for its pioneering smart tech – as our exclusive partner for EV home chargers. By doing so, we aim to make the transition to electrification easier and more cost effective than ever before for our customers.
“After all, with more than 80% of all EV charging said to take place on the driveway, providing our customers with access to the best home charging product on the market is an important step in ensuring an outstanding customer experience.”
The myenergi zappi is a smart EV charger with a difference. Not only does it operate as a standard EV charger, but also features optional charging modes to utilise 100% self-generated renewable energy from a customer’s home. Paired with the myenergi app, drivers can set timers to take advantage of economy tariffs, use the boost function and monitor multiple devices.
Jordan Brompton, co-founder and CMO of myenergi, added: “As one of the largest dealership groups in the South of England, we’re looking forward to working closely with the Hendy team to offer new EV drivers with the industry’s original – and best – eco-smart charger. Discounted rates on zappi devices will save drivers hundreds of pounds in purchase costs alone, offering yet another reason to make the switch to electric!”
For more information about Hendy Group, visit www.hendy.co.uk. For more information about the myenergi zappi, visit www.myenergi.com/product/zappi-ev-charger/.
