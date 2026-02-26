Governor Newsom’s schedule for February 25, 2026

News What you need to know: California has prevented more than $6 billion in tax fraud in the last 8 years, and $579 million in the last year alone — protecting the state’s equitable tax system and funding for schools, public safety, and vital state services. ...

