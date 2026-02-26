Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,881 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom’s schedule for February 25, 2026

News What you need to know: California has prevented more than $6 billion in tax fraud in the last 8 years, and $579 million in the last year alone — protecting the state’s equitable tax system and funding for schools, public safety, and vital state services. ...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom’s schedule for February 25, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.