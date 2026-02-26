I-196 plastic pellet spill cleanup underway in Allegan County

An environmental cleanup is underway in and around Saugatuck in Allegan County after a large spill of polystyrene plastic pellets, some of which entered the Kalamazoo River and adjacent wetlands. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to close a section of northbound I-196 Thursday night to allow removal of the largest pile of the spilled material and repair a damaged guardrail.

The small white pellets, known as “nurdles” and used in manufacturing, spilled after a northbound semitrailer left the roadway in a crash Jan. 27 near the south end of the I-196 bridge over the Kalamazoo River during heavy snowfall and icy conditions. Until last week’s thaw, the snow largely obscured the extent of the spill, which is estimated at several thousand pounds.

The pellets stretch along the freeway shoulder and roadside for at least four miles, to Exit 41, due to spillage from the trailer during removal and subsequent snow plowing. Some of the pellets released into the river sank while others floated.

Cleanup and remediation are the state’s first priorities. Staff from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have inspected the scene and are assisting MDOT in the response. EGLE is in communication with contractors to address the spill and discuss cleanup actions.

Nurdles are considered microplastics: tiny plastic pieces the State of Michigan classifies as contaminants of emerging concern. They typically measure 2-5 mm, or about the size of a grain of rice or pencil eraser.

Because plastic does not easily break down naturally, microplastics can build up in the environment for decades and absorb existing pollutants. Due to their size, they can be difficult to clean up once released into the environment, and they can harm wildlife as they are easily mistaken for food by fish and birds.

They are not considered toxic or hazardous materials, and there is no known risk to public health. Public documents about the situation can be found in EGLE’s MiEnviro Portal.

