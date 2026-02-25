Laser Strikes on Aircraft Drop for Second Year In a Row

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

WASHINGTON -- Pilots reported 10,994 laser strikes to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2025 — a 14 percent decrease from the year before but still too high.

Shining a laser at an aircraft poses a serious safety threat and is a federal crime. The FAA conducted outreach and training with local, state, and federal law enforcement throughout the year to combat laser strikes in areas with the highest numbers.

“Laser strikes are decreasing, thanks to a strong pilot reporting culture that is providing the data we need for community engagement and work with local law enforcement,” said Ben Supko, Associate Administrator, Security and Intelligence Organization. “But even one laser strike is too many when pilots have hundreds of lives in their hands.”

In 2025, pilots reported the highest numbers of laser strikes in these states:

California - 1,309

Texas - 1,100

Florida - 654

Illinois - 620

Arizona - 574

Washington - 484

Tennessee - 431

Indiana - 370

New York - 369

Virginia - 353

Lasers can incapacitate pilots, many of whom are flying airplanes with hundreds of passengers. Pilots have reported 337 injuries since the FAA began tracking laser strike reports in 2010.

People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation. They also can face federal criminal penalties of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as state and local penalties.



The FAA strongly encourages people to report laser strikes to the FAA and local law enforcement agencies. Detailed reporting can help identify location and time trends.

The FAA’s visualization tool shows laser-strike data from 2010 to present, highlighting trends by geographic area, time of day and year.