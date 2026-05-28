FAA Establishes ‘No Drone Zones’ for FIFA World Cup 2026 Stadiums, Fan Events and Base Camps

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, will establish temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) over stadiums hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and related fan events across the United States to help protect participants and spectators.

“As fans from around the world gather at stadiums and fan events across the country for the FIFA World Cup, the FAA is using every available tool to protect the airspace, including stronger drone-enforcement efforts,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “Drone operators should expect swift action if they violate restricted airspace.”

During match days, all aircraft operations, including drones, will be prohibited within a 3-nautical-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around the stadiums listed below, unless otherwise authorized by air traffic control.

Drone operators who enter restricted airspace without authorization can face fines of up to $100,000, drone confiscation and federal criminal charges, with federal law enforcement identifying operators, seizing drones, and supporting prosecution.

The FAA recently launched the Drone Expedited and Targeted Enforcement Response (DETER) initiative to accelerate the identification and enforcement of drone violations. DETER will be used at the World Cup to support enhanced enforcement efforts.

Federal law enforcement is legally authorized to use specialized mitigation tools to address unauthorized drone flights and can take action to move aircraft out of restricted airspace while preserving evidence for potential enforcement action.

World Cup match-venue restrictions will apply at the following locations:



Venue City, State Dates (2026) SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA June 12,15, 18, 21, 25, 28, July 2, 10 Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, CA June 13, 16, 19, 22, 25, July 1 Lumen Field Seattle, WA June 15, 19, 24, 26, July 1, 6 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX June 14, 17, 22, 25, 27, 30, July 3, 6, 14 NRG Stadium Houston, TX June 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29, July 4 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA June 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, July 1, 7, 15 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA June 13, 16, 19, 23, 26, 29, July 9 Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL June 15, 21, 24, 27, July 3, 11, 18 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO June 16, 20, 25, 27, July 3, 11 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ June 13, 16, 22, 25, 27, 30, July 5, 19 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA June 14, 19, 22, 25, 27, July 4

Additional restrictions will apply to drones at certain World Cup fan-event locations.

Unless specifically authorized, drone operations will be prohibited within a 1-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet above ground level at the following locations:

Venue City, State Dates (2026) LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA June 10-15 Dallas Fair Park Dallas, TX June 11-30, July 1-7, 9-11, 14, 15, 18, 19 East Downtown District Houston, TX June 11-30, July 1-7, 9-11, 14, 15, 18, 19 Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta, GA June 11-15, 17-21, 24, 26, 27, July 1, 7, 14, 15 City Hall Plaza Boston, MA June 11-26 Bayfront Park Miami, FL June 13-30, July 1-5 National WWI Museum and Memorial Kansas City, MO June 9, 11-14, 16, 19-21, 24-27, July 1, 3, 4-7, 9-12 Sports Illustrated Stadium Harrison, NJ June 13-30, July 11-19 Louis Armstrong Stadium Flushing, NY June 11-27 Emily Warren Roebling Plaza Brooklyn, NY June 13-19 Rockefeller Center New York, NY July 4-19 Lemon Hill Park Philadelphia, PA June 11-30, July 1-19

The locations listed above are subject to change, and additional sites may be added. Restrictions will be in place in other locations including team hotels, base camps and training facilities.

Additional details are available in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Flight Advisory and on the FAA’s FIFA World Cup 2026 webpage. Pilots should also check NOTAMs for the most current dates, times, and restrictions.

Fans traveling to matches this summer can plan ahead by visiting the FAA’s summer travel webpage for updated safety guidance, packing tips and family-friendly resources before heading to the airport.