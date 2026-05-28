Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Invests $523 Million to Modernize Airport Infrastructure in 43 States

Thursday, May 28, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has invested more than $523 million in airports nationwide to modernize infrastructure, improve safety and deliver a more efficient travel experience for American families.

The Department delivered 332 grants to airports in 43 states through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program to support runway rehabilitation, apron and taxiway improvements, terminal upgrades, and other airfield investments.

“Upgrading our runway infrastructure is part of our work to usher in the Golden Age of Transportation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “American families deserve state-of-the-art runways and infrastructure that will make their travel experience safer, smoother, and more efficient.”

“The FAA is moving at record speed to deliver these investments to airports nationwide,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “These projects will improve reliability across the aviation system while helping airports meet growing demand.”

Airports receiving funding include:

$70 million to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for runway rehabilitation.

for runway rehabilitation. $46.9 million to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport for apron expansion.

for apron expansion. $41.9 million to Miami International Airport for terminal reconstruction and fuel farm expansion.

for terminal reconstruction and fuel farm expansion. $18.7 million to New York's Syracuse Hancock International Airport for deicing pad expansion and reconstruction.

for deicing pad expansion and reconstruction. $18.6 million to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport for new taxi lane construction.

for new taxi lane construction. $18 million to Philadelphia International Airport for taxiway pavement reconstruction.

for taxiway pavement reconstruction. $16.2 million to Orlando Sanford International Airport for taxiway extension.

for taxiway extension. $10.9 million to Louisiana's Baton Rouge Metro Airport, Ryan Field for terminal and baggage system replacement.

for terminal and baggage system replacement. $10.5 million to Nebraska's Eppley Airfield in Nebraska for terminal and boarding bridge reconstruction.

Additional Information:

AIG funding may be used for airport planning, development, sustainability projects, terminal improvements, baggage system upgrades, runway and taxiway rehabilitation, roadway and access improvements, and other safety-related infrastructure needs.

View a data visualization of the airports receiving funding.