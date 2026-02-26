Councilmember Jawando to Host Three Education Budget Forums

MARYLAND, February 26 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, chair of the Education and Culture Committee, will host three public forums to discuss the Fiscal Year 2027 Operating and Capital Budget recommendations for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Montgomery College.

Councilmember Jawando will be joined by MCPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor and Montgomery College President Dr. Jermaine Williams. These forums offer a space for the community to discuss urgent challenges, including facilities backlogs, safety and security, staffing needs, and support for our most vulnerable students.

“Budgets are moral documents that reflect our priorities,” said Councilmember Jawando. “Fully funding our education system is a necessity for the future of Montgomery County. These forums provide an essential space for residents to share their concerns and hear directly from leadership as we work to ensure every school has the resources it needs to thrive.”

WHO: Montgomery County Councilmember and Chair of the Education and Culture Committee Will Jawando, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor, and Montgomery College President Dr. Jermaine Williams.

WHEN & WHERE:

Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Virtual Forum – Online.

– Online. Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. Rockville High School (2100 Baltimore Rd., Rockville, MD 20851). Translation services will be available.

(2100 Baltimore Rd., Rockville, MD 20851). Translation services will be available. Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m., Einstein High School (11135 Newport Mill Rd., Kensington, MD 20895). Translation services will be available.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and should RSVP to Michael Solomon at [email protected] or via text at (301) 640-6895. The forums are open to the public. RSVP to attend.

