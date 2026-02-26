IntraTEM Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™ with 91% Employee Approval

IntraTEM earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ based on anonymous employee feedback, achieving 91% employee approval.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntraTEM is proud to announce it has been officially Certified™ by Great Place To Work. Based entirely on confidential, third-party employee feedback, 91% of IntraTEM employees said the company is a great place to work, a testament to a culture built on trust, respect, and accountability.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗼 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗖𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻™The Certification is awarded following an independent, anonymous survey that evaluates workplace experience across key areas including credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The results reflect direct employee sentiment — not a nomination or paid recognition.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗧𝗘𝗠“Since 2005, we’ve built IntraTEM as a privately owned, founder-led company. That gives us the ability to think long term, make principled decisions, and invest in our people and culture without outside pressure. This certification means a lot to us. As we grow, it’s important that we don’t lose what made us strong in the first place — a culture where our team feels valued, supported, and proud of the work we do.”— Dimitry Malinsky, Founder & CEO, IntraTEMIn recent years, IntraTEM has experienced significant growth. Throughout that expansion, leadership has placed increased emphasis on employee engagement, professional development, and maintaining a high-trust environment, ensuring culture strengthens alongside business performance.For company updates and future career opportunities, follow IntraTEM on LinkedIn:𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗧𝗘𝗠Founded in 2005, IntraTEM is an indispensable, service-driven technology expense management partner that enables IT teams to streamline operations, Finance eliminate unnecessary spend, and organizations reclaim time and budget for higher-value work.Learn more at IntraTEM.com.

