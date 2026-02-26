Las Vegas to Host Watch Parties During March Mania

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Logo March Madness Hoops Central at Superbook Westgate, Credit to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Beer Park, credit to Ryan Forbes

Las Vegas will host watch parties with high-energy atmospheres and game day bites made for overtime

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans can travel to Las Vegas to catch every moment of March basketball. The destination will provide ample viewing opportunities, with watch parties throughout the Strip and downtown, deals on food and beverage and world-class live entertainment long after the final buzzer. Please visit the LVCVA 's Newsroom for full details.Watch PartiesProper Eats Food Hall, the acclaimed food hall at ARIA Resort & Casino, will be a great destination for hungry college basketball fans during the tournament. From Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22, as well as during the semifinal round on Saturday, April 4, and the championship game on Monday, April 6, guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat package for $75, valid for up to three hours.Game days call for good bites and vibes, making How Ya Dough’n the spot to grab a title-worthy pizza that delivers MVP flavor. Located on the third-floor rooftop terrace of BLVD Las Vegas, the viral sensation pizzeria invites basketball fans to box out hunger with a “buy any 16” pizza, get the choice of the signature dough bites or small salad free offer” during the first two rounds of the mania, Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22.Caesars Entertainment will host Hoops on the Strip, bringing immersive game day environments to sportsbooks, bars and lounges across the Strip. Fans can enjoy dedicated seating, VIP upgrades, food and beverage inclusions, and group‑friendly viewing options throughout March and April. The following Caesars sportsbooks will offer reserved ticketed seating including: Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace; Caesars Sportsbook at The Cromwell; Caesars Sportsbook Fan Zone at Flamingo Las Vegas; Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Harrah’s Las Vegas; Caesars Sportsbook at The LINQ Hotel + Experience; Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Paris Las Vegas; and Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Fans looking for lively game environments can visit Vista Cocktail Lounge or Stadia Bar at Caesars Palace and Glass Bar at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.Circa Resort & Casino is hosting four opportunities to see the action. “Mega March” parties in the world’s largest sportsbook will feature every round of the tournament, Wednesday, March 18 through Sunday, March 22; Thursday, March 26 through Sunday, March 29; Saturday, April 4 and Monday, April 6, from three stories of glory. Mania Under the Sun at the resort’s pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim, will allow guests to watch every round from six heated pools as major highlights are projected on the 143-foot screen. The Galaxy Ballroom will transform into the Galaxy Watch Zone for the first weekend of action from Wednesday, March 18 through Sunday, March 22, featuring food and beverage options. In addition, Big Bracket Private Watch Zones will be available in Circa’s meeting and convention spaces from Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22.The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails, the rock ’n’ roll speakeasy hidden behind a fully functioning barbershop at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, is hosting “Brackets & Bass,” Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20. The speakeasy opens at 9 a.m. on both days, offering basketball fans front-row seats to the action on multiple HDTVs. Reservations will include The Barbershop’s buffet-style menu featuring breakfast and all-day options. Basketball enthusiasts can lock in a viewing and dining package from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. or 3:15 to 9 p.m.The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will become an epicenter of college basketball’s most passionate fans when the popular Hoops & Hops party returns to the resort Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21, during the men’s and women’s college basketball championship tournaments. The Belmont Ballroom will transform into a hoops headquarters, offering fans more than 40,000 square feet of nonstop college basketball action. Hoops & Hops will feature multiple stadium-style, high-definition projection screens airing the tournaments’ first and second round games.For fans looking for a more intimate retreat, the Interlude Lounge at The Cromwell, The Lounge at Harrah’s Las Vegas and Indigo Lounge at Horseshoe Las Vegas will offer laid-back seating and lounge options.Downtown Las Vegas hot spot The D Las Vegas will offer two viewing opportunities. The March hoops free viewing party will be on the 12th floor Detroit Ballroom from Wednesday, March 18 through Saturday, March 21, featuring multiple high-definition screens, cocktails and concessions. Private man caves will be available for a more intimate, home-style experience with 75” 4K display televisions with game audio, a private cocktail server and unlimited stadium-style food and drinks.Bel-Aire Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort will offer guests watch parties with a chic twist during the opening weekend of the mania, Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22. Guests will have a courtside feel with game day viewing, beginning at 11 a.m. each day, and a signature starting lineup of craft cocktails and bites available throughout the weekend.March mania at Fontainebleau Las Vegas will feature watch parties inside BleauLive Theater from Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21. Guests can catch the action on a massive 80-foot LED screen, complete with theater concessions. Upper- and lower-level seating will be available, including premium reserved lounge seating. In addition, The Tavern will be offering complimentary admission, and luxury couch, lounge, bar top and main dining room seating reservations for the games, from Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22. The Tavern features a 180-degree LED video wall in the sportsbook area and HD screens located throughout the bar and dining room.HyperX Arena at Luxor Hotel & Casino will have a home court feel for watch parties happening Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20. Guests can experience wall-to-wall action with a massive LED video wall, dozens of screens throughout the venue, stadium-style sound and a game day food and beverage lineup worthy of championship moments.The best week in basketball culminates with the return of Basketball Bonanza, Palms Casino Resort’s free poolside viewing party during the opening rounds of the tournament. From Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22, guests can catch every buzzer-beater on massive LED screens with premium sound, all in a sun-soaked atmosphere.Fans can watch the college basketball showdown at Beer Park inside Paris Las Vegas with the Tournament Madness throughout every game of the tournament. Fans can come and go as they please by securing their spot with a reserved table or bar seating.Sammy Hagar’s rockin’ Cabo Wabo Cantina inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will bring nonstop college ball action to Las Vegas with its March mania viewing parties. Available throughout the college basketball tournament, festivities will tip off with the opening games on Tuesday, March 17, and run through the championship matchup on Monday, April 6. Fans will be able to catch every buzzer-beater and bracket-busting moment with multiple flat-panel, big-screen TVs.The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas will hold its annual March Mania viewing party in its showroom from Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21. Guests can enjoy the multi-game action on a massive 24-foot LED video wall. Tickets include unlimited draft beer, as well as two drink tickets and daily raffle giveaways. Guests can also get up to 20% off room rates when booking a two-night stay for March Mania at the Plaza.Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, located just off the casino floor at Resorts World Las Vegas, will tip off the tournament excitement with Battle of the Brackets from Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22. The lounge will open at noon for the first two rounds of tournament action, inviting fans to catch every matchup in a stylish setting where sports and luxury come together.Resorts World Las Vegas will debut the March to the Championship, a first‑of‑its‑kind viewing experience inside Resorts World Theatre, Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21. Designed for fans who want to follow every game in an immersive environment, the event runs daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can choose from a variety of premium viewing options – including VIP couches with all‑day food and beverage, banquettes, reserved seating and more – each offering comfort and prime sightlines. Interactive games and a flavor-forward menu complete the experience.Catch all the tournament action at The Most Massive Madness Party at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa from Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21. Hosted inside the 80,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall, the free-entry 21+ event features 13 massive 20-foot screens, seating for 2,000 guests and drink specials. Guests can also take advantage of a three-night Massive Madness Room and Party Package, which includes a premium room, a sponsor welcome bag and entry to the Massive Madness Party with first come, first served seating, plus a bucket of Budweiser and a $10 food credit. Guests can use code MAD2026 when booking.The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower will deliver wall-to-wall college basketball viewing, tipping off tournament action with Festival of Hoops presented by MMILV, from Wednesday, March 18 through Saturday, March 21, followed by Hoops Havoc from Sunday, March 22 through Monday, April 6. Both will feature nonstop game coverage and drink specials running throughout postseason play. Festival of Hoops presented by MMILV will offer fans an all-inclusive viewing experience across numerous LED TVs inside PT’s Stadium within PT’s Wings & Sports and View Lounge, along with three large screens in The STRAT Theater. Hoops Havoc will keep the momentum going, offering fans multiple ways to catch every remaining matchup at William Hill Sportsbook, PT’s Wings & Sports, View Lounge and REMIX Lounge.Topgolf Las Vegas will host Bracket Madness from Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21, where fans can catch every buzzer beater with more than 300 screens and a 48-foot video wall in The Yard to create a buzzing tournament watch-party atmosphere.The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will once again host Brackets at The Stadium. From Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21, Brackets will broadcast every heart-pounding moment of the tournament across more than 100 screens. Every ticket to Brackets at The Stadium will include curated food offerings and an open bar, allowing guests to enjoy the tournament with seamless, all-day hospitality from tip-off to the final whistle.Beginning Monday, March 2, Flight Club Las Vegas inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas invites guests to experience the hoops with revamped happy hour specials available Sunday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., featuring $2 off draft beers and glasses of wine.Basketball returns to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino with Hoops Central taking place Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21. Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy exclusive food and beverage specials across the property. In addition, fans can choose from two ways to experience the action. The Hoops Central Watch Party will be a ticketed event at the International Theater, which includes an immersive viewing environment with premium seating, giant screens, and special food and drink offerings. Fans can also take advantage of free admission at the SuperBook and International Bar viewing parties, with first-come, first-served seating, complete with drink specials and nonstop tournament excitement.Live EntertainmentCountry music star Luke Combs will take over Allegiant Stadium as part of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour on Saturday, March 21.Rock legends The Eagles will continue their residency at Sphere with shows on Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.Illenium Presents Odyssey will take over Sphere for three high-energy performances on Thursday, April 2; Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4.Jennifer Lopez will continue her “Up All Night Live in Las Vegas” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.Sammy Hagar will perform during his “The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas – The Residency” at Dolby Live inside Park MGM on Wednesday, March 18; Friday, March 20 and Sunday, March 22.Encore Theater inside Wynn Las Vegas will host star-studded comedians throughout the tournament, starting with Nate Bargatze and his “Big Dumb Eyes” world tour, with shows on Monday, March 16; Tuesday, March 17; and Wednesday, March 18. That weekend, comedian Adam Ray will bring his “Who Is Me” tour to the theater on Friday, March 20. Jim Gaffigan will keep the laughs coming Thursday, March 26 through Saturday, March 28 with his “Everything Is Wonderful!” tour. Comedian, actor and writer Jimmy O. Yang will round out the month of top-notch comedy on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4.For more information on hoops in Las Vegas, visit www.visitlasvegas.com/march-basketball/ ABOUT THE LVCVAThe Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 150,000 hotel rooms and nearly 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center, designed, and operated by The Boring Company, and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.