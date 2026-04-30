Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Las Vegas with World-Class Clubs, Nonstop Entertainment and Special Events

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Logo TAO Beach Dayclub - Credit Tao Group Hospitality

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas is gearing up for an eventful Memorial Day Weekend (MDW), bringing together a dynamic lineup of events, offers and premier nightlife. From standout parties to unforgettable entertainment, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is pulling out all the stops for an action-packed holiday weekend.Memorial Day Weekend EventsClique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host ‘In the Mix’ on Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., featuring a rotating lineup of live DJs. On Sunday, May 24, the lounge presents ‘Cocktails & Covers’ starting at 9 p.m., where guests can enjoy signature cocktails and live acoustic performances.Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino will offer additional 2 p.m. shows on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 for the holiday weekend.Rouge Room at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa will host live performances from Alan Nieves on Friday, May 22, Mayer Hawthorne on Saturday, May 23, and Rudimental on Sunday, May 24, with doors opening nightly at 7 p.m. The festivities continue at the all-new Rouge: La Plage on Monday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a "poolside western" edition of Rouge Roundup featuring a house and techno set by Blake Horstmann.Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas will host a special K-pop night on Friday, May 22, featuring Korean American R&B singer-songwriter Justin Park at 10 p.m.Faaabulous! The Ultimate Drag Brunch Show at Rio Hotel & Casino will be offering $25 off Regular packages, which include free parking, a meet‑and‑greet, brunch and bottomless mimosas; VIP packages, which include all Regular benefits plus priority seating; and Queen packages, which include all VIP amenities along with a tiara and souvenir photo from Friday, May 22 through Tuesday, May 26 with promo code FABFREE.The Hideaway Pool at Topgolf Las Vegas will be opening Memorial Day Weekend, offering guests 21 and older pool access with no cover charge. For a VIP experience, pool cabanas are available to rent and include full food and beverage service.Dayclubs & Nightlife LineupLiquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino presents DJ Shr3d on Thursday, May 21; DJ Que on Friday, May 22; Kid Conrad on Saturday, May 23; DJ CLA on Sunday, May 24; and Eric Remy on Monday, May 25.JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino presents D-Miles on Friday, May 22; and Yo Yolie on Saturday, May 23.Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas presents Mustard on Friday, May 22; and Marquee Mondays on Monday, May 25.OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace presents Zedd on Friday, May 22; Steve Aoki on Saturday, May 23; and Pauly D on Sunday, May 24.Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas presents DJ Buza on Thursday, May 21; Beatport Fridays on Friday, May 22; Tyga on Saturday, May 23; Poolside Sundays on Sunday, May 24; and D-Miles on Monday, May 25.Opening soon at Caesars Palace, OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar, presents OMNIA Dayclub Thursday on Thursday, May 21; Chris Lake on Friday, May 22; Tiesto on Saturday, May 23; and Fisher on Sunday, May 24.Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango Casino & Resort presents French DJ and saxophonist Natty Rico from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 22.Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino presents Fat Joe on Saturday, May 23.Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino presents Twinsick on Thursday, May 21; DJ Drama on Friday, May 22; BigXthaPlug on Saturday, May 23; and Rick Ross on Sunday, May 24.Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino presents Mikey Francis on Thursday, May 21; Mike Attack on Friday, May 22; Kygo on Saturday, May 23; BLOND:ISH on Sunday, May 24; and DJ Stretch on Monday, May 25.TAO Beach at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas presents Daybreak Thursdays on Thursday, May 21; Benny Benassi on Friday, May 22; Alesso on Saturday, May 23; and Martin Garrix w/Justin Mylo on Sunday, May 24.TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas presents Murda Beatz on Thursday, May 21; Crespo on Friday, May 22; and DJ Franzen on Saturday.Exceptional EntertainmentBTS will take over Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 23 to Sunday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 27 to Thursday, May 28.Blake Shelton will continue his “Live in Las Vegas” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, May 21 and Sunday, May 24.Nikki Glaser and David Spade will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23.Sebastian Maniscalco will perform at Encore Theater inside Encore Las Vegas on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.The Las Vegas Aces will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, May 23, at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. A pregame ceremony will raise the 2025 WNBA Championship banner, and the first 7,500 fans will receive a replica banner.The 52nd annual American Musical Awards will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Monday, May 25.Jonas Brothers will perform “Greetings From Las Vegas” at Dolby Live inside Park MGM Friday, May 22 through Sunday May 24.Young the Giant will perform their “Victory Garden Tour” at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Sunday, May 24.Russell Dickerson will perform at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, May 22.No Doubt will perform at Sphere on Thursday, May 21, Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.Hilary Duff will return to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, May 22, Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.Getting Around the DestinationOffering seven stops along the resort corridor, the Las Vegas Monorail is the quickest way to zip around the Strip while enjoying the electrifying events offered during Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas. Individual rides and multiday passes can be purchased at a discounted rate here, with the hours of operation provided here.###ABOUT THE LVCVAThe Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 150,000 hotel rooms and nearly 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center, designed, and operated by The Boring Company, and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com

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