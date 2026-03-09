Visit Las Vegas Announces the Launch of 'Code Match' The First Live, Mobile Instant-Win Game on Sphere’s Exosphere

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Logo Sphere Code Match (3)

“Code Match” Lights Up the Exosphere – The World’s Largest LED Screen – With 16 Chances to Win “Only in Las Vegas” Prizes

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit Las Vegas announced today “Code Match,” an innovative, live digital sweepstakes that transforms the Exosphere of Sphere in Las Vegas, the world’s largest LED screen, into a first-of-its-kind mobile game experience. Up for grabs are 16 unique, “Only in Las Vegas” prizes that will be awarded to lucky code matchers. The game begins on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET, and is open to U.S. residents aged 21 and over, who can register now at CodeMatch.com for their chance to win. Press assets available here Created by Sphere Studios, this first‑of‑its‑kind mobile game will give participants the chance to win exclusive Vegas prize packages, including tickets to both The Wizard of Oz at Sphere and No Doubt Live at Sphere, plus luxury accommodations, VIP nightlife access, celebrity chef dining, spa escapes, behind‑the‑scenes venue tours, and marquee entertainment and sporting experiences.“Only Las Vegas would look at the world’s most iconic canvas and say, ‘Let’s raise the stakes.’ Code Match transforms the Exosphere into a playful, engaging experience, inviting fans to discover unforgettable Las Vegas experiences all powered by that unmistakable “Only in Vegas” spark that defines the destination,” said Kate Wik, Chief Marketing Officer for Visit Las Vegas.“This collaboration with Visit Las Vegas underscores our shared commitment to delivering the type of unforgettable experiences that Las Vegas is known for,” said Marcus Ellington, EVP, Ad Sales and Sponsorships, Sphere. “By transforming the Exosphere into a mobile game experience, we continue to push the boundaries of how our advanced technologies can enable fans to connect with brands on the Exosphere.”How It WorksRegistration is now open at CodeMatch.com, where participants can opt in to play for any, or all, of the 16 rounds – each of which features a distinct prize package. Code Match will go live on the Exosphere—and on CodeMatch.com—at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 13.The game will be played on CodeMatch.com and viewable in real-time on the Exosphere. During each round, a custom animation will reveal a three-digit number on the Exosphere. If an eligible participant’s randomly assigned code matches the number displayed for that round, they have the winning code. New rounds will launch every 8 minutes, with a new winning three-digit code revealed each round. Players will be assigned random codes on CodeMatch.com for each round they opt to play. All prize packages are for two people and include airfare credit, as further detailed in the official rules.The “Only in Las Vegas” prizes available to win in Code Match include:- Bad Witch Weekend: Two tickets for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere as part of the Bad Witch package, which includes premium seating; access to the Delta SKY360° Club with complimentary themed food and beverage; expedited entry and limited-edition poster. The winner and a guest will also enjoy a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and dinner for two at one of the resort’s signature restaurants.- Caesars VIP Getaway: Celebrate the Diamond Anniversary of Caesars Palace Las Vegas with two VIP tickets to the hotel’s Anniversary Celebration (date to be determined), dinner for two at Michelin award-winning Restaurant Guy Savoy, a VIP cabana for two with food and beverage credit at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis and a two‑night stay in a Colosseum Tower suite at Caesars Palace.- F1 Exclusive Weekend: One of the most exciting events of the year is the Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. The winner and a guest will get to experience the high-octane energy for themselves by attending the LVGP in 2026 with two grandstand tickets, a guided Paddock tour for behind-the-scenes views and a pitlane walk experience to get up close to the teams and cars. Plus, a two‑night stay at a select Las Vegas resort.- Green Valley Ranch Getaway: Enjoy a two‑night stay in a Strip suite at the recently remodeled Green Valley Ranch Resort, dinner at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, learn from the best with a VIP table games lesson, and a luxury couples’ massage.- NASCAR Weekend: Get ready to start your engines with Blackjack Club access to the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 4 with incredible views of the speedway overlooking pit road, pre-race track passes for the pre-race experience, reserved seat at the Drivers Meeting garage tour and more. And don’t worry about how you’ll get there; we’ve got it covered with round‑trip helicopter transfers from the Strip via Maverick Helicopters plus a two‑night stay at a select Las Vegas resort.- New Year’s Eve Getaway: Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve celebrations are unrivaled, and one lucky winner will have a chance to help creatively direct America’s Party fireworks by helping to select the countdown song and a drone‑show graphic. The winner and a guest will attend a premium New Year’s Eve party to watch in style with a two‐night resort stay.- No Doubt Getaway: One winner and their guest will receive two premium concert tickets for No Doubt Live at Sphere and a two-night stay and a food and beverage credit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.- Palms VIP Weekend: Rest your head with a two-night stay in the famed Cinema Suite with 24-hour butler service at Palms, a VIP table at Ghostbar with rooftop views of Las Vegas, and enjoy mouth-watering delicacies courtesy of Tim Ho Wan’s Dim Sum Specialists.- Resorts World Weekend: Live your best life with a two‑night stay in a Conrad Las Vegas suite, a VIP dining experience at Stubborn Seed by Michelin Star Chef Jeremy Ford, and a VIP table experience at Zouk Nightclub.- Rodeo Weekend: Ride ‘em cowboy. Attend one of Las Vegas’ biggest events of the year, National Finals Rodeo (NFR), with two VIP Platform seats near the announcers, a meet and greet with the singer of the National Anthem and opening act, and receive a private tour of the NFR grounds.- SAHARA Grand Escape: Let your hair down with a weekend at SAHARA Las Vegas with a Magic Mike Live VIP experience, dinner at Balla Italian Soul, Amina Spa treatments, VIP table at CASBAR Lounge during Dueling Pianos, and a two‑night stay in a SAHARA Suite with VIP airport transfers.- Spiegelworld Weekend: How would the Gazillionaire do Las Vegas? Find out for yourself with a Superfrico chef’s tasting, VIP tickets to Absinthe at Caesars Palace, luxury Gazillac transportation, and a two‑night stay at a Las Vegas resort.- TAO Beach Getaway: It’s never too early to think about pool season. One winner will receive a VIP Table with a DJ meet‑and‑greet at TAO Beach, along with a two‑night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and dinner for two at TAO Asian Bistro.- UFC Fight Week: Get a chance to live out your MMA fantasies with VIP Tickets to a UFC numbered event with Post-Fight Octagon Experience, reserved access at ceremonial weigh-ins, UFC athlete meet & greet, UFC HQ and UFC Performance Institute Tour, and a two-night stay at a Las Vegas resort.- Ultimate Circa Sports Weekend: For sports fans, nothing can beat a weekend at Circa Resort & Casino with a two-night stay in a Circa Suite, a cabana at Stadium Swim, and dinner for two at Barry’s Downtown Prime.- Wynn Spa Weekend: Pamper yourself at the Forbes five‑star spas of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas, dinner at an award‑winning restaurant, tickets to “Awakening” followed by a meet & greet experience, and a two-night stay in a Tower Suite Parlor at Wynn or Encore.All prize packages include an airfare credit and are further described in the official rules. To enter and learn more about gameplay, visit CodeMatch.com.No purchase necessary. See Official Rules at https://codematch.com/rules for details. Open to legal US residents, 21 years of age or older, who have registered for each applicable game period by the cut-off time designated in the Official Rules. Ends 8:59 p.m. PT on March 13, 2026. Void where prohibited.ABOUT THE LVCVAThe Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million‑square‑foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 150,000 hotel rooms and nearly 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space, the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at the Las Vegas Convention Center, designed and operated by The Boring Company, and the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9‑mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, visit LVCVA.com, VisitLasVegas.com, or VegasMeansBusiness.com.ABOUT SPHERESphere is an experiential medium that is redefining the future of immersive experiences. Powered by advanced technologies that ignite the senses, Sphere is a venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists create extraordinary experiences that bring storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue hosts original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood creatives; concerts and residencies from the world’s biggest artists; and premier brand events. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas, with a second venue planned for Abu Dhabi. More information is available at thesphere.com

