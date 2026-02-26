Water and Southern California: Past, Present, and Future

Every 30 years since 1900, a new generation of Southern Californians faced a distinct water challenge. The first three generations met that challenge by developing a new imported water source and transporting it to Southern California. The last generation used new tools to use water more efficiently and maximize the value of the existing resources. The challenge for this generation will be dealing with a need to face the impacts of climate change and modernize an aging system while managing in a shrinking economic environment.

