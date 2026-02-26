W Maldives Marks a New Chapter in Its Sustainability Journey

W Maldives

W Maldives proudly announces the milestone achievement that reflects the resort’s bold commitment to responsible luxury and long-term sustainability.

This recognition reflects the passion of our team and our dedication to protecting the natural beauty that makes the Maldives so extraordinary.” — Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- W Maldives was awarded its first Green Globe certification at the end of 2025, a recognition that reinforces the resort’s long-standing dedication to sustainability. The achievement reflects the team’s hard work in building smarter, more responsible systems that support both exceptional guest experiences and the natural environment that surround the island.Green Globe is one of the world’s most respected certification systems for sustainable tourism. It evaluates properties against rigorous global standards covering environmental management, social responsibility, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and cultural preservation. Gaining this certification positions W Maldives among a select group of resorts that meet these trusted benchmarks, offering travelers a destination that prioritizes both luxury and long-term sustainability.“Achieving Green Globe certification is both an honor and a motivation for what comes next,” says Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “This recognition reflects the passion of our team and our dedication to protecting the natural beauty that makes the Maldives so extraordinary. We will continue to push forward with the initiatives that make our island more resilient, more energy efficient, and more connected to its environment, while still delivering the signature W experience our guests love.”Throughout 2025, W Maldives expanded its sustainability program with several impactful initiatives. The resort’s circularity efforts continued to grow with the increased planting of bananas, mangoes, papayas, and other produce to support on-island supply and reduce import dependency. Half of the property’s food waste is now mitigated through an on-site biogas plant that transforms discarded organics into methane for kitchen use, and a nutrient rich liquid also produced is used to fertilize the island’s gardens. Furthermore, 647 solar panels have been installed across the resort. This initiative generates 310 kW of renewable power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering the property’s overall carbon footprint.W Maldives has deepened its marine conservation work through its Sea of Stars program, a direct collaboration with MARS Sustainable Solutions. To enhance reef resilience, hotel team members received training by MARS in the manufacture and placement of reef stars in the ocean. Then, together with the resort’s resident marine biologist, the team successfully installed 400 reef stars as part of a long-term commitment to restoring coral ecosystems in the surrounding atoll.W Maldives continues elevating its sustainability roadmap with upcoming initiatives that further advance renewable energy use, circularity in operations, and marine conservation. The resort remains committed to shaping a future where bold hospitality and responsible environmental stewardship move forward together.For more information about the resort, visit wmaldives.com About W MaldivesConnect with your inner peace and go along with the pace of island life. Experience one of the 77 villas, either on the beachside or overwater, giving you access to endless Indian Ocean views. Succumb to the dazzling blue waters, spectacular reefs and pristine sands in style and be at one with both body and soul. AWAY Spa at W Maldives is the ultimate sanctuary for well-being with four overwater treatment villas, each with a private outdoor area and a range of treatments designed to remove all the stresses and strains of modern-day city life. Follow the resort on Instagram at @wmaldives for more.About W HotelsBorn from the social electricity of New York City, W Hotels has been at the forefront of lifestyle hospitality for over two decades. With 70 destinations around the world, the detail-driven design, signature Whatever/Whenever service, and buzzing Living Rooms cultivate experiences of social connectivity. Each location brings together the magnetic energy of W Hotels and the essence of local culture, creating spaces for new perspectives and a freedom of self-expression. W Hotels is currently undergoing a multi-year brand evolution, to meet the needs of today’s guest and deliver a new generation of luxury lifestyle experiences. For more information on W Hotels, visit w-hotels.com and stay connected on Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, and YouTube. W Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.Contact:Ariko AhmadDirector of Marketing & CommunicationsW MaldivesE: ariko.ahmad@whotels.comT: +960 666 2222

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.