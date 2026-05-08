Smart Energy Systems Deliver Power Savings at Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel

Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel The Green Globe Committee at Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel

Electricity usage has dropped by 50% driven by implementation of energy efficient measures including a Building Management System.

Earning the Green Globe certification is a great achievement but not a final destination. It is the beginning of a wider and more meaningful journey.” — Anatoly Lyubchanskiy, Director of Food and Beverage at the hotel.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded the recently opened Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel its inaugural certification. With sweeping views of the Cam River, the vibrant Hoang Dieu Harbor and Hai Phong city, the 5-star hotel blends heritage-inspired design with modern luxury. Guests can enjoy a thrilling stay bursting with cultural experiences at a bustling location surrounded by green parks, local Vietnamese street vendors, popular shops and cafes.“Earning the Green Globe certification is a great achievement but not a final destination. It is the beginning of a wider and more meaningful journey – one that commits an organization to continuous improvement, deeper sustainability practices, and a lasting dedication to protecting and nurturing the environment for the future,” said Anatoly Lyubchanskiy, Director of Food and Beverage at the hotel.Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel and its entire team are firmly committed to integrating sustainability across the newly opened property. All staff have received training in sustainable operations to ensure green initiatives are well managed, and efforts made in reducing energy and water consumption have led to significant results.Electricity usage has dropped by 50% driven by implementation of energy efficient measures including a Building Management System. The BMS monitors and controls equipment such as air conditioning, hot water and heating in different areas of the property. In addition, an energy management system (EMS) is in place that relies on heat (motion) sensors to detect when a guest room is empty and automatically switches off lighting and air conditioning. Other energy saving initiatives include motion sensors for lighting in staircases and installation of LED bulbs.Passive design also contributes to minimizing energy consumption. Floor to ceiling windows in select rooms and restaurants provide natural lighting and ventilation, while open air areas take full advantage of the tropical climate. Furthermore, the back of house corridor area has louvered and large glass windows to access outside sunlight and cool breezes.Energy and water consumption, as well as waste volume, are regularly monitored against established benchmarks to ensure targets are met within defined timeframes. To optimize water usage, low-flow fixtures and motion sensors are fitted in bathrooms and hands-free taps in kitchens. Dual flush toilets have also been installed in guest rooms and timers control irrigation for gardens. As a result, water consumption was reduced by 44% compared with 2024.In line with the hotel’s waste management strategy, single-use plastic has been eliminated in Food and Beverage Operations, successfully contributing toward its zero plastic objective.Overall, in 2025, Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel demonstrated a substantial improvement in its operational efficiency as compared with the previous year, 2024. The hotel continues to work on advancing its sustainability performance. Future plans include installation of solar panels on the property’s rooftop to further reduce environmental impacts.ContactAnatoly Lyubchanskiy – he/hisDirector of Food and BeveragePullman Hai Phong Grand HotelNo. 12 Tran Phu Street old, Cau Dat WardHai PhongNgo Quyen District04900, VietnamE: Anatoly.LYUBCHANSKIY@accor.comT: +84 0 789 391 825

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