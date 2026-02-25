NovaBeam Dream™ Turns AI Into a Live Observation Experience

Tyrone M. Sanders & Nathan E. Sanders

Interactive web-based AI platform allows the public to observe how artificial intelligence retrieves and interprets knowledge in real time.

Artificial intelligence should not feel like a mystery. NovaBeam Dream allows people to see how AI retrieves and processes knowledge in real time.” — Tyrone M. Sanders

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaBeam Dream™ Launches in San Jose as a New “AI Observation Console” Designed to Make Artificial Intelligence Transparent and Understandable

Technology founders Tyrone M. Sanders and Nathan E. Sanders today announced the public demonstration launch of NovaBeam Dream™, an interactive AI Observation Console designed to help communities understand how modern artificial intelligence systems retrieve, interpret, and present information.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in education, media, and business, public understanding of how these systems operate remains limited. NovaBeam Dream™ was created to address that gap by transforming AI from a hidden “black box” into a visible, observable learning experience.

“Artificial intelligence shouldn’t feel mysterious,” said Tyrone M. Sanders, Co-Founder of NovaBeam Dream™. “We built NovaBeam Dream to allow people to observe how AI systems retrieve and process knowledge in real time. It’s not about replacing existing sources — it’s about understanding how AI interacts with them.”

What Is NovaBeam Dream™

NovaBeam Dream™ is not a traditional chatbot. It is an AI Observation Console that:

Demonstrates how AI retrieves knowledge from structured information sources

Shows how AI interprets science and technology questions

Highlights the difference between conversational AI and observational AI systems

Encourages responsible AI literacy and source awareness

Provides interactive, real-time demonstrations

The system is designed to be accessible to teens and adults with no technical background required.

Why It Matters

With growing media debate around AI systems and their relationship to traditional reference platforms, transparency has become essential. While AI tools are becoming more powerful, many users do not understand how responses are generated, what sources are involved, or how to verify information responsibly.

NovaBeam Dream™ focuses on:

AI transparency

Knowledge retrieval awareness

Source interpretation

Responsible educational use

Critical thinking in the AI era

Rather than positioning AI as a replacement for established knowledge systems, NovaBeam Dream™ presents AI as a system that can be observed, questioned, and understood.

Live Interactive Demonstration

NovaBeam Dream™ is publicly accessible through a live web-based demonstration.

To experience the demo:

1. Visit:

https://novabeamdream.netlify.app/

2. Open the link using:

A smartphone (camera access required), or

A desktop or laptop computer equipped with a webcam

3. Allow camera access when prompted.

4. Enter a science or technology-related question and observe how the system retrieves and interprets information in real time.

No downloads or installations are required. The platform runs directly in a web browser. For best experience, use Chrome, Safari, or Edge with a stable internet connection.

Educational and Community Applications

NovaBeam Dream™ is structured for:

Libraries

Community colleges

STEM programs

Innovation labs

Workforce development initiatives

Public technology literacy workshops

The standard presentation format includes:

45-minute live interactive demonstration

15-minute guided audience Q&A

Built by Independent Founders

Tyrone M. Sanders, founder of House of the QR Code™, is an independent technology developer specializing in embedded systems, AI interfaces, and educational innovation.

Nathan E. Sanders, Co-Founder, contributes to strategic development and technical integration of the NovaBeam Dream™ platform.

Together, the founders are focused on building tools that make emerging technologies understandable, transparent, and accessible to everyday communities.

Media & Booking Information

The founders are currently offering:

Live AI observation demonstrations

Media interviews

Community technology presentations

STEM-focused workshops

Organizations and media outlets interested in booking demonstrations or interviews are invited to contact directly.

Media Contact

Tyrone M. Sanders

Co-Founder, NovaBeam Dream™

San Jose, CA

Email: houseoftheqrcode@gmail.com

Live Demo:https://novabeamdream.netlify.app/

