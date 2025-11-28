“ATLAS ORBITER™: The First Handheld NASA-Data Space Tracker Launches From the Bay Area”

Founders Image House Of The QR Code

“ATLAS ORBITER™ uses NASA/JPL Horizons data to deliver real-time orbital views, making deep-space tracking simple and accessible.”

ATLAS ORBITER™ makes real NASA data feel alive in your hands. My goal was to create a tool that inspires curiosity and brings space science closer to everyone.” — Tyrone M. Sanders

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of the QR Code proudly announces the launch of ATLAS ORBITER™, amgroundbreaking handheld device that brings NASA/JPL comet and asteroid tracking into the palm of your hand. Developed by co-founders Tyrone M. Sanders and Nathan E. Sanders, ATLAS ORBITER™ is the first portable instrument designed to visualize real-time orbital data sourced directly from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Horizons ephemeris system—without the need for a computer.

Compact yet powerful, ATLAS ORBITER™ calculates and displays the live trajectory of comets, asteroids, and interstellar candidates such as 3I/ATLAS, presenting NASA-accurate orbital mechanics in a mission-style interface inspired by deep-space navigation consoles. The device renders orbit diagrams, solar geometry, starfields, velocity data, and distance calculations, along with optional SD-based ephemeris logging.

“Orbital mechanics shouldn’t require a laboratory,” said Tyrone M. Sanders, Co-Founder of House of the QR Code. “ATLAS ORBITER™ makes real NASA data portable and accessible to everyone—from students to amateur astronomers to anyone curious about what’s moving in our solar system.”

Co-Founder Nathan E. Sanders added, “We wanted to take something normally locked behind professional software and put it in people’s hands. When users see a comet’s trajectory update live using real NASA data, it creates a connection to space that no phone app can match.”

ATLAS ORBITER™ represents a major leap toward accessible scientific instruments, empowering citizen scientists to observe near-Earth objects, track interstellar bodies, and explore orbital motion using a dedicated and intuitive hardware device. With built-in Wi-Fi access to NASA/JPL Horizons, it translates real-time ephemeris data into clear, high-resolution visualizations on a portable microcontroller-powered display.

KEY FEATURES:

• Live NASA/JPL Horizons ephemeris integration

• Real-time comet & asteroid orbit visualization

• Starfield backdrop and solar system geometry modes

• Mission-style HUD and scientific readouts

• SD-card ephemeris logging (CSV format)

• Compact ESP32-driven handheld form factor

• Designed and engineered in the Bay Area

As the world’s first handheld NASA-data-driven orbital visualizer, ATLAS ORBITER™ bridges the gap between professional astronomical tools and consumer-friendly technology. The Sanders brothers plan future expansions including 3D orbital rendering, sky-pointing functionality, magnitude predictions, and support for additional NASA datasets.

Press Contact:

House of the QR Code

Union City, CA

Email: houseoftheqrcode@gmail.com

ATLAS ORBITER™ — Begin Your Observation Sequence

ATLAS ORBITER™ — A Handheld NASA-Data Comet Tracker (Powered by JPL Horizons

Legal Disclaimer:

